WWE News Roundup: Reason behind Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble, Grand Slam Champion teases big return (13th January, 2021)

#1 WWE authority figure reveals why he chose Seth Rollins as Roman Reigns' challenger

Seth Rollins is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2022. Adam Pearce recently explained the reason behind booking this match on The Bump.

He said that he was motivated by the history between the two superstars and feels their friendship and rivalry over the years will account for an intriguing title bout.

"You know, the thing about finding Roman's challenger is that you need to scour every nook, every cranny, and you've got to find somebody that you believe is a formidable challenge to Roman Reigns," Adam Pearce said. "What landed me on Seth, is history... I think Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins with everything they've been through, with everything they've stood together for and against, makes a very intriguing matchup and one that I know Mr. Reigns is not happy about, but here we are. They trusted me to make the decision and it's official."

Seth Rollins has never lost against Roman Reigns in a title match. The two WWE Superstars were once a part of The Shield – one of the most famous stables in the history of the company.

This feud has been in the making for months, and they are finally set to engage in an in-ring battle for the Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was right to believe that he had unparalleled domination over the SmackDown roster. Thus, it made for a good surprise when WWE RAW's Rollins knocked on his door in sync with The Shield's entrance theme.

#2 Bayley teases big return at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Bayley recently teased a potential return at Royal Rumble 2022. She is currently out with a knee injury, but when the promotion asked fans if Kayla Braxton should compete in the Women's Royal Rumble, Bayley quickly responded.

Bayley recently shared an update about her injury and said she is doing well. She admitted that she was ready to perform but did not give away a timeframe of her potential return.

"My knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great...so, I mean, it's only a matter of time. I'm not gonna tell you when, and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when, but I'm gonna be coming back soon...you better be ready."

Bayley could be one of the surprise entrants at the 2022 Royal Rumble if she is cleared for in-ring action. She has never won the Royal Rumble before and will look to add another milestone to her illustrious career.

