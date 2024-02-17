5 directions for WWE RAW star R-Truth in 2024

Former WWE Tag Team Champion R-Truth is one of the most consistently entertaining performers on Monday Night RAW. Truth revitalized his wrestling career with an in-ring return in late 2023.

Since his comeback, Truth has entertained audiences with his antics, specifically when it comes to his segments with The Judgment Day. It's clear that the villainous faction doesn't want the veteran as a member, and it appears that the former multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion is starting to get the hint that the group isn't on his side.

Truth's true allies appear to be #DIY, whom Truth mistakes for DX, and The Miz, who is seemingly all for an Awesome Truth reunion tour on the red brand.

What's next for the 59-time champion? Without further ado, let's look at five potential directions for this hilarious WWE RAW Superstar in 2024!

#5. Awesome Truth challenges Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XL

Before his recent match with JD McDonaugh on Monday Night RAW, Truth desperately tried calling The Miz for help against The Judgment Day, who wanted to beat him up.

After losing his match to McDonaugh, the two-time Hardcore Champion took the fight to the villainous faction, taking on multiple men by himself until Damian Priest finally knocked him down, and the group stomped him out. #DIY would save Truth from a further beatdown from Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are currently scheduled to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

If Balor and Priest can get past Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, they still have teams like #DIY and potentially Awesome Truth, who will be hungry for a tag title shot.

At WrestleMania XL, Balor and Priest could be defending their tag straps against one or more teams in a title match. R-Truth and The Miz could potentially challenge Judgment Day for the gold at The Show of Shows.

If that ends up being the case, the wrestler with the most championship reigns in WWE, R-Truth, could push his record-breaking feat even further.

Truth received his only reign as WWE Tag Team Champion in 2012 alongside Kofi Kingston. During his time in TNA, Ron "The Truth" Killings won the NWA World Tag Team Championship twice as part of 3 Live Kru, and he won the TNA World Tag Team Titles once alongside Adam "Pacman" Jones.

The Miz is a six-time tag team champion in WWE, winning gold alongside John Morrison, The Big Show, Shane McMahon, Damien Sandow, and John Cena.

Awesome Truth previously headlined Survivor Series 2011 in a tag team match against John Cena and The Rock. While both Miz and Truth are former WWE Tag Team Champions with different partners, they've never won tag team gold together. That could all change if they challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The tandem of The Miz and R-Truth have already wrestled two tag team matches in 2024, both times against members of Judgment Day. Will the Awesome Truth reunion tour lead to WrestleMania?

#4. R-Truth interrupts the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and possibly takes down the MITB briefcase

R-Truth doesn't even have to be announced for the Men's Money in the Bank match for him to make an impact on the bout. Similarly, during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, Truth made his presence known in the match before being tossed over the top rope by The Irresistible Force Nia Jax.

What if R-Truth interrupts the next Men's MITB ladder match and takes down the briefcase? This would predictably make Truth believe he is Mr. Money in the Bank, even though the win likely wouldn't be official in the record books.

Truth could also attempt to cash in his stolen MITB briefcase and convince a referee to officiate the match. If that happens, WWE could swerve the fans by having the veteran perform a successful cash-in and seemingly win a major title, only for RAW GM Adam Pearce to come out and declare that the title win is illegitimate.

R-Truth could potentially be one of the participants in the upcoming MITB ladder match and possibly win the bout in an official capacity. However, there's also the chance that Truth's hijinks will see him unofficially entering the bout like he did during this year's Women's Rumble.

#3. R-Truth goes after the World Heavyweight Championship

Expand Tweet

R-Truth is a former two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion and a former two-time United States Champion. At 52 years of age, Truth is still performing at a top level and is one of the more entertaining aspects of Monday Night RAW in 2024. The WWE Universe loves him, and fans would certainly support Truth if he were to wrestle for the World Heavyweight Championship.

If the veteran were to win the red brand's top male title, he'd surely get a monster pop from the live audience. WWE could also tease a Truth title win by having it like he won the World Heavyweight Championship, but then the referee is forced to restart the match for one reason or another.

R-Truth has been employed by WWE for almost 20 years across his two stints with the company. While he's mostly held a mid-card position with the company, Truth also had brief appearances in the main event, headlining pay-per-views such as SummerSlam 2010, Capitol Punishment 2011, and Survivor Series 2011.

Truth hasn't had a shot at a singles world title since the 2016 Royal Rumble match when Roman Reigns' WWE Championship was up for grabs.

The first and only time the veteran challenged for a WWE World Title in a one-on-one match on pay-per-view was against John Cena at Capitol Punishment nearly 13 years ago. Maybe 2024 is the perfect time for Truth to take another crack at becoming a WWE world champion.

#2. Gunther vs. R-Truth for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

The serious Gunther and the comedic R-Truth are polar opposites of one another in WWE. If opposites attract on Monday Night RAW, we could see Truth challenging The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship in 2024.

During an unaired segment following SmackDown on February 9, 2024, R-Truth unexpectedly took the fight to Gunther. The Ring General had just successfully defended his Intercontinental Title against Cameron Grimes in a dark match. Following the bout, the Austrian star was taken out by a 52-year-old legend. That moment was shared by fans on X (formerly Twitter).

The veteran was seen using John Cena's signature moves on The Ring General, including the Five Knuckle Shuffle, before WWE's longest-reigning IC Champ rolled out of the ring. It's clear from the video that Truth got the better of Gunther.

Expand Tweet

Considering the unaired segment from earlier this month, it's possible that WWE could be building towards a future match between R-Truth and Gunther, potentially with the IC Title on the line.

Truth vs. Gunther at WrestleMania XL is possible, but the 52-year-old may look to finish up his business with The Judgment Day at The Show of Shows rather than battle The Ring General in Philadelphia.

If they were to wrestle in a title match, R-Truth could potentially upset Gunther and be the one to end the record-breaking title reign. The fans in attendance would certainly pop to see the beloved veteran dethrone the villainous Ring General. However, it's also possible that Truth would end up being just another victim during Gunther's unprecedented reign as the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

There's also the possibility that The Miz could get involved in this potential feud, leading to matches between Awesome Truth and Imperium.

#1. R-Truth angers The Viking Raiders and fights Ivar on Monday Night RAW

Valhalla was the official 24th entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. However, R-Truth would steal the spotlight by running down to the ring during her entrance and placing himself into a woman-only match.

Truth injecting himself into the match would become a distraction and cause Valhalla to become enraged before she officially entered the bout and was eliminated five seconds later by Nia Jax, who had just unofficially eliminated the veteran from the bout a moment prior.

The former Sarah Logan was so upset with Truth after her elimination that two referees had to hold her back.

Ivar could look to seek revenge on behalf of Valhalla by targeting Truth on Monday Night RAW. Valhalla's real-life husband, Erik, is currently out of action as a result of a neck injury sustained in September 2023, and there is no timetable for his return.

He'd have neck fusion surgery later that year and is currently on the road to recovery. However, once Erik can compete in a wrestling ring again, he could potentially join Ivar in attacking Truth. They can blame R-Truth as the cause of Valhalla's embarrassing moment in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. Truth's ally, The Miz, could also potentially involve himself in the beef on behalf of his friend, leading to a battle between Awesome Truth and The Viking Raiders.

Ivar vs. R-Truth in a singles bout on Monday Night RAW could be a possibility sometime in 2024. WWE could easily turn the moment between Valhalla and Truth at the Rumble into a storyline on the red brand. Since her husband Erik is still on the shelf, their ally Ivar could step in to fight for Valhalla's honor.