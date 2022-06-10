2022 has already been an amazing year for WWE. The company has successfully delivered multiple dream matches like AJ Styles vs. Edge, Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes.

These were some matches fans had been dreaming of for years, and they were surely worth the wait. However, this is not it, the company is always searching for more possible blockbusters to entertain fans.

2023 will arrive in a few months. Over the years, the promotion has made fans wait longer than expected so that the hype can reach its peak.

If that trend continues, the company will do what's best for business and save some bouts for next year. Here are five such dream matches teased by the company that might happen in 2023.

#5 in our list of 5 dream matches WWE is teasing for 2023 - John Cena vs. Theory

Will Cena adjust the attitude of Theory?

This is a bout that has the highest probability of taking place in 2022 itself. However, Vince McMahon might decide to save it for WrestleMania 39.

Much like John Cena, Theory appears to be The Chairman's "Chosen One", with one major difference. Cena was chosen to be the biggest babyface in the industry, while Theory seems to be a top heel of the future.

This scenario has created an awesome dream match, and WWE has already begun teasing it.

In a recent Rapid Fire interview, The Leader of Cenation claimed that Theory needs an Attitude Adjustment. As hints have already started to show, the rivalry will be nothing short of amazing.

#4. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

The dream match has been teased since 2021

Sure, the match already took place in 2022 at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. However, it didn't go as expected. The match didn't last long enough and ended in a disqualification.

WWE has teased the confrontation for over a year and hasn't booked it to perfection just yet. What happened at Royal Rumble 2022 was just a teaser. The truth is that Seth Rollins is still undefeated by Roman Reigns in one-on-one world title matches. History might repeat itself when they collide again.

The Visionary has never faced The Tribal Chief in a clean match, and it will certainly happen sometime in the future.

Considering its star power, it is surely a dream match for many - and it will probably happen in 2023.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes aims to complete his father's dream by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

The American Nightmare made his surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Following that, he successfully defeated Seth Rollins in a trilogy of matches.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes cut an emotional promo where he made his aim clear - He wants to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. He has gotten an incredible push ever since.

Now that Cody is injured and will be out for months, it is safe to assume that he will not be facing Roman Reigns before 2023. Once he recovers, we already know what's coming.

One thing's for sure - The American Nightmare is the biggest babyface in WWE, and the top contender to defeat The Head of The Table for the unified world title.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Triple H

Yes, this is far-fetched. Triple H announced his official in-ring retirement earlier this year following a cardiac event. However, pro-wrestling fans have seen miracles happen.

What if The Cerebral Assassin joins the list of stars like Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Stone Cold Steve Austin by coming out of retirement? If it does happen, Cody Rhodes vs. Triple H is the perfect match for his comeback.

Cody Rhodes was an authority figure in AEW while Triple H has been a long-time authority figure in WWE. Fans have wanted to see these stars collide for a long time.

It is also worth noting that Cody has tried to use The Pedigree multiple times with some success. He finished his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins by hitting his opponent with a sledgehammer - a patented Triple H move.

The company might be building something for 2023. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

JTE @JTEonYT Do you think we will ever see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? Do you think we will ever see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? https://t.co/xfcjyQKKLB

It is safe to say that this is the biggest dream match of the decade. Fans have anticipated a confrontation between Roman Reigns and his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for years.

The good news is that WWE has started frequently teasing the encounter. Reigns and his special counsel Paul Heyman have mentioned The Rock in multiple promos.

Dwayne Johnson himself has even stated that the match might happen sometime in the future. Find his interview and the details of his Black Adam workout right here.

Apart from promos and interviews, there was also a small tease about the dream match in an episode of Young Rock.

A dream match of this magnitude is surely being built for 2023's edition of The Showcase of The Immortals.

How many of these dream matches will actually take place in 2023? Only time will tell.

