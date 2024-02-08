WWE WrestleMania 40 is all set to emanate from Philadelphia, the hometown of ECW. With less than two months to go, the hype surrounding the event has never been stronger.

Many fans are utterly excited, while others have doubts regarding certain storylines. Regardless, the entire wrestling world is talking about the Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment.

Over the years, WWE WrestleMania events have featured multitudes of fan-service moments. So, with the company taking over Philly this year, it makes perfect sense to give ECW fans a moment, or more, that they'll remember for a lifetime. Even a 23-time Tag Team Champion wants that.

That said, here are five iconic ECW names whom WWE could rope in for the 40th edition of WrestleMania.

#5. The Dudley Boyz

Any list of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling that doesn't have Dudley Boyz at or close to the top can't be a good one.

In an industry where almost every performer strives to be a solo megastar, Bully Ray and Brother Devon established their legacy by each other's side. Their run as a team spanned multiple companies, resulting in a record 23 tag title wins.

While the duo mostly made headlines for their work in WWE and TNA, it's impossible to do a retelling of their illustrious careers without mentioning their ECW accomplishments.

So, with Philadelphia hosting WrestleMania 40, the time is right to bring in The Dudley Boyz for a brief program or even a one-off appearance. Interestingly, the urge to lay a loudmouth out with a 3D seems to be pretty great with Bully Ray, too. Furthermore, Devon would probably not pass on the chance to get the tables for his partner once more.

#4. Tajiri

It has been over seven years since Tajiri last competed in a WWE ring. His most recent run with the company wasn't an eventful one.

Granted, he was solely brought in to elevate the revived Cruiserweight division, but that shouldn't have stopped the creative team from utilizing his talents across the main shows too. In addition to being a former ECW World TV Champion, The Japanese Buzzsaw was also a part of WWF/E's Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras.

Even though his prime years are way behind him, Tajiri has been active in AJPW. The company in question recently partnered up with WWE. That could open the door for Tajiri to get one final pop from the WWE audience.

A segment featuring the 53-year-old legend teaching Shinsuke Nakamura who the real mist master is would be fun.

#3. The Sandman

When it comes to singing their favorite superstars' theme songs, modern wrestling fans' passion is undeniable. Whether it's just humming along to a tune or unapologetically screaming the lyrics, these fans just won't miss out on the fun.

On each night of WrestleMania 40, thousands of passionate wrestling enthusiasts will be eagerly awaiting the opportunity to sing their favorite entrance themes. That gives WWE the ideal opportunity to give the crowd yet another banger to sing along to.

The song in question is Metallica's 'Enter Sandman,' which was used by five-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sandman. While he is 60 years old and hasn't been putting on instant classics in the ring lately, a surprise appearance shouldn't be out of the question.

The mere visual of the ECW original making his entrance through the crowd, ready to quench his iconic Singapore Cane's thirst while over 50,000 people turn the event into a Metallica concert, would be a surreal moment.

#2. Rhino

If there's one ECW powerhouse who still performs like a beast on a regular basis, it's Rhino.

The 48-year-old star was with WWE in the last decade. He became one-half of the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champions following the 2016 brand split. His team with Heath Slater was one of the most must-see parts of WWE that year.

Currently, The Gore Machine is signed to TNA. Interestingly, the Stamford-based wrestling titan recently collaborated with TNA to bring Jordynne Grace over for a surprise Royal Rumble appearance.

Therefore, a deal for Rhino could easily be made. Because if the goal is to treat the Philly fans with a match between an ECW legend and a current star, the former should be someone who can still be part of a hard-hitting clash.

#1. Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam

Unlike most ECW mainstays, Rob Van Dam actually got to thrive as one of the top superstars in WWE. While it can be argued that his 2002-2007 run could've been handled better, he still got to achieve a lot.

He was constantly in the mix with household names like Triple H, Kane, Rey Mysterio, Edge, and John Cena. To no one's surprise, he never failed to hold his own. Eventually, his innovative in-ring style and popularity with fans prompted WWE to put its top prize on him.

Unfortunately, The Whole Dam Show's reign at the top didn't last long, and he was out of the company about a year later. Over the last 17 years, RVD has kept himself busy and in shape with numerous matches and other ventures. His recent AEW appearances have proven that he can still perform at an impressive level.

So, it would be a no-brainer for WWE to involve him in its WrestleMania plans. Given how big a fan-favorite he still is, Rob Van Dam could boost any heel's stock by putting them over. That is, obviously, after he leaves the audience spellbound with his one-of-a-kind moves.

