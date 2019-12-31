5 factors that may lead to Braun Strowman becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019

Braun Strowman should win the Intercontinental Championship soon

The year 2020 is almost upon us but The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, is yet to win his first singles title in WWE. As per the wrestling community, Strowman should have emerged as the Universal Champion from the 2018 Crown Jewel PPV. However, it seems that the company has always undermined his credibility by booking him in meaningless feuds.

He was the hottest thing in wrestling after his feud with Roman Reigns and when the Creative gave him the Money in the Bank contract last year, it seemed like things were on the right track. But, his failure to win the world title led to his downfall.

He battled with the likes of Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre in the first half of the year while in the second half, he jobbed to Tyson Fury besides having a rivalry with Seth Rollins.

The Creative must look to book him in a better manner in the coming years as he has the caliber to sell out arenas if booked properly. He is in the Intercontinental Championship picture right now and here are five factors that may lead to Braun Strowman becoming the Intercontinental Champion soon.

#5 WWE Universe's support

Braun Strowman's moves have always wowed the audience

Be it his brute strength or the ringside shoulder tackles, the WWE Universe has always popped for Braun Strowman. Irrespective of the storylines he has been a part of, the fans still back The Mountain of a Man to make it big in WWE. Of late, we have observed that Vince McMahon and co. are listening to the fans and hence, their next step should be to push Strowman properly.

Another big defeat will reduce his credibility on TV and he will no longer be a special attraction inside the squared circle. Thus, given that he is currently in a feud with the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (and his ally Sami Zayn), WWE should book a title match between the two and get the belt in Strowman's humongous hands.

Video: Strowman was involved in a feud with Lashley in the initial part of 2019

