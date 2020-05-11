5 Fallouts from WWE Money in the Bank - Next feud for AJ Styles, Lesson for Braun Strowman?

Money in the Bank has opened up various opportunities for WWE

Money in the Bank was a fantastic show from start to finish. The show only lasted for close to two and a half hours but nothing felt dragged as a result. Every match managed to deliver to expectations and some incredible spots left the WWE Universe in absolute awe.

WWE decided to give the fans what they wanted as crowd favorite Asuka walked away with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Otis would win the ladder match on the men's side of things after a surprise return altered proceedings. No titles changed hands at Money in the Bank and we even managed to see two titles change hands!

In what was certainly an explosive PPV, WWE may have already given us a sign of things to come in the next few weeks. The company is set to build on the events that took place during Money in the Bank and let's now look at the five possible fallouts from the PPV.

#5 Aleister Black starts a feud with AJ Styles

Yes, I know. Aleister Black was thrown off the roof at Money in the Bank. However, AJ Styles was buried too during his Boneyard Match a month ago and still, all that prevented him from walking out of WWE HQ with the coveted briefcase was a mere slip of hands.

There have been too many signs in the last couple of months to ignore the fact that WWE is building towards a Black-Styles feud. The Dutch Destroyer's only one-on-one singles loss in over a year now has come against The Phenomenal One.

New rivalry hinted at during Money in the Bank

The events leading up to and even during the Money in the Bank ladder match suggested a possible altercation between the two. Styles explicitly mentioned the possibility of him throwing Black off the roof. Tonight, Black directed a jibe at Styles just seconds into his entrance for the ladder match and there were several spots as well between the two during the rest of the match.

It is evident now that without the briefcase, Aleister Black is unlikely to be in the title picture just yet. And his fall at Money in the Bank only suggests that he is likely to come back as a more sinister persona.

Advertisement

The only blip that remains on The Dutch Destroyer's resume is that of AJ Styles and he would be looking to erase that. Styles, on the other hand, is also in the need of a new opponent. So it makes all the sense in the world to put these two in a feud.