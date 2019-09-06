5 Female WWE Superstars you might have forgotten were guest referees

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 257 // 06 Sep 2019, 11:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paige and AJ Lee have been guest referees in the past

We have been talking about the revolution in the Women's Division since the last four to five years now, and while women's wrestling hasn't looked much better than what it is now, there is one section of the industry that the women are yet to get a grip on - becoming a referee.

Last week at AEW All Out, Aubrey Edwards became the first female referee ever to officiate a World Title match and also signed as a full-time referee with All Elite Wrestling. She is known by the Internet Wrestling Community as Gearl Hebner, named after one of the most iconic referees of all time - Earl Hebner.

The NXT brand of WWE also has a female referee signed to it - Jessica Carr. But that's pretty much it for the women in this department of Pro Wrestling.

Interestingly though, there have been many female guest referees in the history of WWE, the most recent one of them being Lacey Evans when she officiated the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds a couple of months ago.

In this article, let's take a look at five female WWE Superstars you might have forgotten have been guest referees in the past.

#5 The Bella Twins

The now-retired Bella Twins are being considered by many as the face of the 'Divas' division of the company before the Women's Division was formed. Both Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have been two of the biggest women Superstars of the company in the last decade.

Having won multiple championships, feuding with the authorities, and dating two of the biggest stars of the company in Daniel Bryan, and John Cena, the Bella Twins have enjoyed a great career. Interestingly, the two have also made their presence as guest referees inside the ring.

In 2010, during their feud with Jillian Hall, the duo acted as co-guest referees for one of Hall's match against Gail Kim. The match ended when Hall attacked both of them, resulting in Nikki making a quick three-count to hand Kim the victory.

1 / 3 NEXT