5 feuds for a returning Jeff Hardy

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Who will be in Hardy's path when he returns to action?

During his appearance on WWE Backstage, Jeff Hardy not only revealed that he was cleared for action but he also mentioned that he was backstage at SmackDown over the last two weeks.

He also declared that he was just waiting for the right moment creatively which means that ideas are likely being pitched for his return. The SmackDown roster is full of veterans and established mid-card heels, so Hardy could easily slot right back into the mid-card to challenge any number of them.

I wish both Buddy Murphy and Andrade stayed on the Blue Brand because then we would have some exciting new stars that could feud with the plethora of vets. Instead, along with King Corbin, there are no shortage of heel alliances. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are also heels but are a tag team.

The same goes for the current SmackDown Tag Team Champs John Morrison and the Miz. Then there's the trio of Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. If they weren't all in teams then it would be a more clear cut mid-card division.

This clearly means that things need to greatly change after WrestleMania. At the very least, SmackDown needs to add some new heels like Killer Kross (although it appears vignettes are airing for him on NXT) or the Undisputed Era. Hardy could work against anyone so here are five feuds for the Charismatic Enigma now that he is cleared.

#5 Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior

Sheamus returned and went immediately back to his mission statement of targeting people that he sees as inferior to him. That's basically the operating manual of a bully. While Hardy is not that much smaller than Sheamus, it would make sense for the Celtic Warrior to target a veteran or a previously wounded piece of prey.

Apollo Crews and Shorty G seem to still want to avenge their loss in a handicap match to Sheamus, so that will likely be his direction until he prepares for a program for the Show of Shows. But at some point, he could feasibly feud with the Charismatic Enigma.

Hardy could even feud with Crews or Ali if they turned heel. They have done a lot as the smiling faces but haven't been given much time on SmackDown. If one turns heel, it would make sense to feud with the beloved Hardy. Until then, a logical choice would be Sheamus.

1 / 5 NEXT