5 Feuds for Randy Orton after WWE Backlash 2020

Randy Orton brought back the Punt Kick to defeat Edge at Backlash but what's next in store for him?

Will Randy Orton challenge for the WWE Championship in the near future?

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Randy Orton had Edge's number at Backlash

Going into his match against Edge at Backlash 2020, Randy Orton indeed was under a lot of pressure to perform. He had laid down the challenge for this encounter and more importantly, it had been dubbed as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" by WWE.

While you can still argue about that tagline, the actual match was a brilliant one, at least in my opinion. The tussle between Edge and Orton lasted for about 45 minutes and featured a tribute to Howard Finkel, a host of finishing maneuvers of WWE legends, and the return of the Punt Kick.

Randy Orton reigns supreme at Backlash 2020

Eventually, The Viper came up trumps in the encounter and leveled the score with the Rated-R Superstar. In an unfortunate turn of events though, Edge also seemed to have suffered a serious injury at the event. So what's next for Randy Orton after this? Let us look at five possible opponents for him.

#5 Randy Orton vs Aleister Black

Aleister Black continues to shine

One Superstar who benefitted immensely during Paul Heyman's run as the Executive Director of RAW is Aleister Black. The Dutch Destroyer is currently feuding with Seth Rollins and his disciples but that will come to an end sometime in the near future.

Now, Black has been booked very strongly this past year and even though Bruce Prichard will be running the show now, one would expect the former's good run to continue. Many fans feel that Aleister Black is ready to enter the world title picture but there's definitely a queue in place. This is where Randy Orton fits in.

The Viper is now one of the legends of WWE himself and has worked with up-and-coming Superstars to elevate their game in the past. That's how he could help Black as well. And given the technical ability of both these Superstars, there's no doubt that the resulting contest would be a thrilling affair as well.

1 / 5 NEXT