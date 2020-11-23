The 34th annual Survivor Series event took place last night. Just like every year since 2016, Survivor Series 2020 featured Superstars from RAW taking on their SmackDown counterparts.

From highly-anticipated bouts such as Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre to star-studded men's and women's traditional Survivor Series Elimination matches, the card for Sunday night was stacked. The pay-per-view also saw the final farewell of one of the greatest Superstars to ever step foot inside the squared circle, The Undertaker.

While the brand warfare season comes with its own perks, it causes numerous ongoing storylines on both brands to take a backseat for some time. And those storylines, along with new ones, can start developing once Survivor Series is in the rearview.

The same is the case this year too. While Survivor Series had a captivating card, it is now time for WWE to kickstart new feuds on the road to TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, and beyond.

So, without any further ado, here are five WWE rivalries that could start after Survivor Series 2020.

#5 Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan could start after Survivor Series

Is a WrestleMania 36 rematch in store for the fans?

It goes without saying that Sami Zayn has enjoyed a successful 2020. Despite being on a hiatus for nearly six months, he has managed to win the Intercontinental Championship two times. However, at Survivor Series, he didn't have much luck when he stepped into the ring with the United States Champion, Bobby Lashley.

Advertisement

For a title that is often referred to as the 'Workhorse' Championship, the IC title is not being defended as such in possession of The Great Liberator. However, there's one Superstar on the SmackDown roster who may want to change that - Daniel Bryan.

Over the last month and a half, Daniel Bryan has teased pursuing the Intercontinental Championship. He has even had backstage interactions with Sami Zayn, with the most recent one happening on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan has stated that he wants to restore the prestige of the Intercontinental Championship and defend it against talented veterans and up-and-comers every week.

Now that the five-time World Champion has toppled Jey Uso, expect him to enter the Intercontinental Championship picture following Survivor Series.