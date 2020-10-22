5 Finishes for Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton at WWE Hell in a Cell

We are merely a few days away from the 2020 edition of WWE Hell in a Cell. This year's pay-per-view will be a special edition as three Hell in a Cell matches have been announced so far. One of the most anticipated ones of those is the match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

The @WWE Champion @DMcIntyreWWE steps into 'Hell In A Cell' for the first time against a Superstar who's been there many times before in @RandyOrton! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/2Ij2J95EnD — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2020

Hell in a Cell has been known to be a place where feuds come to an end. With McIntyre and Orton feuding for the WWE title since SummerSlam, this might very well be the match that finally ends this feud. So far, the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has had the better of Orton in his feud, successfully defending his title against him on multiple occasions.

How could the Hell in a Cell match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton end? Here are five possible finishes for the WWE Championship match this Sunday. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions of who is walking out with the title.

#5 Drew McIntyre wins his first WWE Hell in a Cell match clean

One of the most interesting facts to note in this WWE Championship match is that Randy Orton is a Hell in a Cell veteran. The Legend Killer has competed inside the deadly structure seven times previously and has won four of them, the third-highest total wins inside Hell in a Cell after The Undertaker and Triple H. On the other hand, Drew McIntyre has never competed inside Hell in a Cell, a fact that has been brought up in the build-up to the match as well.

One of the likeliest finishes to this match is Drew McIntyre defeating Randy Orton clean with a Claymore Kick to win his first WWE Hell in a Cell match. This could then end his feud with Orton properly as both his previous pay-per-view victories over him have been indecisive.