5 Finishes to Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre at Fastlane 2021

The last stop on the road to WWE WrestleMania 37, Fastlane, is upon us.

In a few hours, the WWE Universe will be treated to several exciting bouts. Among these bouts is a No Holds Barred match between friends-turned-rivals, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

The Celtic Warrior and The Scottish Psychopath have been feuding for nearly two months now. Their feud began when Sheamus leveled McIntyre with a pulverizing Brogue Kick on the post-Royal Rumble 2021 edition of WWE RAW.

While the two have wrestled each other over the last few weeks, their Fastlane encounter has the potential to be something special. The No Holds Barred stipulation guarantees that neither man will walk out of the ThunderDome the same way they entered it.

Here are five possible finishes to this highly-anticipated clash.

#5 Drew McIntyre wins clean at Fastlane

Fans who have watched Drew McIntyre's arc over the last year and a half know how incredibly strong he has been made to look. The two-time WWE Champion has toppled the likes of Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Goldberg and Randy Orton in the last 12 months alone.

Moreover, it has already been announced that the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble winner will face Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 37 for the WWE Title. With that in mind, it makes no sense for McIntyre to eat a loss at Fastlane.

A clean and dominant win tonight is the key to making McIntyre look like an even bigger threat to the current WWE Champion.

The WWE Universe should expect to witness a show-stealing fight between these two hosses at Fastlane. When it's time to call it a day however, a Claymore should be enough to put the four-time World Champion down for good.

