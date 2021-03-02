5 Superstars who could win the WWE Championship in 2021

It's only March, but three WWE Superstars have already held the WWE Championship this year. Drew McIntyre, The Miz and Bobby Lashley have all held the prestigious title so far.

Lashley 's title reign is less than one day old, but many members of the WWE Universe are already looking to the future. Many fans wonder which member of the roster will "step up" to the main event level and capture their first world title.

Meanwhile, it's also worth considering some of the company's veterans who will hope to win the gold this year.

From former titleholders to rising stars, here's a closer look at five wrestlers who could win the WWE Championship in 2021.

#5 Former WWE Champion Sheamus

Sheamus is a 3-time former WWE Champion

Since his debut on the WWE main roster in 2009, Sheamus has practically done it all.

The Celtic Warrior has won World Heavyweight Championships, United States Titles, the 2012 Royal Rumble, the 2010 King of the Ring, and the 2015 Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This impressive list of accolades also includes three WWE Championship reigns.

But Sheamus last held the world title in 2015, as he had a brief run after he cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Roman Reigns. He then dropped the gold to the Big Dog 22 days later on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

And On This Day 5 Years Ago:



Roman Reigns Defeated Sheamus to Win The WWE World Heavyweight Championship.



What a Night This Was, Excellent Stuff..👏 pic.twitter.com/8zEL3PCu3F — WrestleOps (@WrestleOps) December 14, 2020

Since then, Sheamus has rarely been in the main event scene. He had been a member of factions and tag teams, but in 2021, Sheamus has returned to the WWE Championship picture.

After his real-life friendship with then-champion Drew McIntyre was presented on screen, Sheamus eventually turned his back on the Scottish star. The beginning of this rivalry led many fans to believe that Sheamus was once again destined to compete for the WWE Championship.

Dry your tears. A Clash of Nations bigger than any friendship is... inevitable. 20 years of brotherhood in combat was always leading to this moment. Be prepared. The Brogue is battle proven far superior to The Claymore. So dig deeper... history is written by the victor. 🇮🇪⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/kSjjgOuvHM — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 2, 2021

Sheamus earned the chance to fight for McIntyre's WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber Match in February, but he failed to regain the gold. McIntyre won the match before The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and became the WWE Champion for the second time in his career.

Nevertheless, many pundits and fans alike predict that whenever McIntyre recaptures the title, Sheamus might be his first challenger. In that case, the Celtic Warrior might have one more WWE Championship reign left in his career.