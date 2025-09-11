5 First-time dream matches WWE must book in 2025

WWE has struggled to maintain a positive fan sentiment around its product this year. However, looking at the current scenario, the promotion has an opportunity to turn things around in the remaining months of 2025.Given that the Stamford-based company has a strong roster across all three brands, there is no shortage of potential dream matches. That said, keeping the current landscape in mind, there are several blockbuster bouts that the Triple H-led creative team could book in the near future.In this listicle, we will look at five first-time dream matches WWE must book in 2025:#5. AJ Lee vs. Roxanne PerezAJ Lee's return to WWE after over a decade has opened up several possibilities for exciting rivalries. Since the former Divas Champion left the company before the women's revolution began, fans could only fantasy-book various matches for The Black Widow against the current crop of talent.That said, since Lee has now returned to the global juggernaut, a lot of those matches seem like a possibility. Given their connection, fans have been clamoring to see Lee lock horns with Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy has been a lifelong fan of AJ Lee, and now that The Black Widow is back, the two could go one-on-one soon.Both stars are currently on RAW. Moreover, Perez is a heel, while Lee is a babyface, making this a perfect bout for The Game to book before 2025 ends.#4. Rhea Ripley vs. Stephanie VaquerRhea Ripley is currently one of the biggest superstars in the entire industry, while Stephanie Vaquer has been on a meteoric rise since debuting in the global juggernaut. Therefore, it's only a matter of time before the two stand across the ring from one another.The Dark Angel is set to compete for the vacant Women's World Championship against IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza. If she becomes the champion on September 20, Ripley could be the first one to step up to La Primera. Given their massive popularity, the creative team must book this bout soon.#3. Ilja Dragunov vs. RusevIlja Dragunov has been out of action for almost a year with a torn ACL. However, The Mad Dragon is reportedly close to making an in-ring return. In Dragunov's absence, Rusev returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Given their similar hard-hitting style inside the ring, a match between the two would surely be the highlight of the night on any show.Interestingly, according to a recent report, a rivalry with Rusev has been discussed as a potential program for The Mad Dragon upon his return. Although nothing has been confirmed, fans are excited at the mere possibility of the two heavy-hitters colliding. Therefore, Triple H and Co. should book this bout once Dragunov comes back.#2. AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental ChampionshipLast Friday, AJ Lee returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut to even the odds for her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two power couples are set to battle in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza. Interestingly, Lee seems to have taken a liking to Becky's Women's Intercontinental Championship.Therefore, after the event in Indianapolis, WWE should book a singles bout between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch with the Women's IC Title on the line.#1. John Cena vs. Dominik MysterioAfter what many would call a lackluster heel run, John Cena is back to being a beloved babyface and has since been going all-out in the ring. The Franchise Player is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. However, one title that has surprisingly eluded him in his illustrious career is the Intercontinental Championship.Interestingly, while speaking on The Rap On Wrestling Podcast last month, reigning IC Champion Dominik Mysterio challenged Cena to attempt to complete his quest to become a Grand Slam Champion by dethroning The Judgment Day member. With only a handful of appearances left before The Never Seen 17 hangs up his wrestling boots, the creative team should book John Cena vs. &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom for the Intercontinental Championship.