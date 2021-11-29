5 Former champions who may never return to WWE

"Never say never" is an old cliche in WWE. Even if a wrestler's relationship with the promotion is fractured beyond repair, Vince McMahon often finds a way to bring them back into the fold if it's in the product's best interest.

Hulk Hogan and McMahon had countless fallings-out, but they always made up because they both stood to gain from working with each other. Even stars such as Bret Hart and Ultimate Warrior eventually mended fences with WWE after their respective relationships with the company ended badly.

That being said, over the past few years, a few WWE legends have made their way over to AEW. If Tony Khan's promotion continues to expand rapidly, some of these veterans might have found a new permanent home.

In the absence of a credible alternative, WWE would have been able to negotiate with CM Punk on their own terms. The likes of Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho probably would have extended their tenures and eventually gone into the Hall of Fame. But the arrival of AEW has shaken things up and made the professional wrestling landscape more unpredictable.

With that being said, here are five former champions who may never return to WWE.

#5 Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is arguably one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He has managed to successfully reinvent himself several times in order to remain relevant throughout his legendary career. But The Demo God has made it clear that he doesn't intend to have another run in WWE.

During a livestream on his YouTube channel, though Jericho had nothing but praise for his former employers, he was adamant about his plan to stay with AEW.

“It’s not going to happen," said Jericho. "I'm really enjoying being in AEW. I loved my time in WWE, I love Vince McMahon, I learned a lot. I had a lot of fun, but listen, you can’t stay in the same place forever. You become stagnant if you do and I think you need to push yourself to do something new. "

To be fair, Jericho appeared on WWE programming earlier this year when he was a special guest star on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show. But even if he does go into the Hall of Fame one day, it's very unlikely that Jericho will have another WWE match.

