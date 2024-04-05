5 former WWE Superstars who could be a part of WrestleMania - A stunning return, AEW star invades, and more

WWE WrestleMania XL is finally almost here. The promotion's biggest show of the year will air live this weekend from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the anticipation from wrestling fans is at a fever pitch.

There are several marquee matchups scheduled for The Show of Shows this weekend. The promotion could also have some surprises in store for fans, including some stars of the past.

Listed below are five former WWE stars who could make an appearance at WrestleMania XL.

#5. Michelle McCool could make a cameo at WWE WrestleMania XL

Michelle McCool revealed on her Instagram story recently that she is packing for WrestleMania XL. The veteran has not competed in a match since the Women's Royal Rumble in 2023 but looks to be in phenomenal shape.

She is married to The Undertaker in real life and the power couple could make an appearance this weekend. McCool is a former 2-time WWE Women's Champion and would be a great rival for anyone in the women's division if she were to ever return to the ring.

#4. Brandi Rhodes may attend the show to support her husband

Former All Elite Wrestling star Brandi Rhodes could appear at WrestleMania XL this weekend to support her husband. Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January and will once again be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare came up short at WrestleMania 39 against The Tribal Chief after Solo Sikoa interfered in the match. Cody Rhodes may potentially finally 'finish his story' and become champion this weekend, and it would be a great moment if Brandi Rhodes celebrated with him in the ring.

3. Dustin Rhodes could even the odds against The Bloodline

Dustin Rhodes is currently a part of All Elite Wrestling but had a remarkable career in WWE as Goldust. He has been watching from afar as his brother, Cody Rhodes, has been brutally beaten down by The Rock and Roman Reigns on RAW for the past two weeks.

The veteran could strike a deal with AEW President Tony Khan to allow him to make an appearance at WrestleMania XL. Dustin Rhodes showing up to help his brother against The Bloodline would be an incredible moment and is sure to make the fans go wild with excitement.

#2. Dolph Ziggler could make a surprise appearance

Dolph Ziggler was released by the company last September and now performs as Nic Nemeth in the world of professional wrestling. He has made appearances in TNA Wrestling and NJPW and also defeated 'Speedball' Mike Bailey today at GCW Bloodsport.

The veteran spent 19 years with the promotion and fans would welcome him back with open arms if he returned this weekend. Nemeth could also have a relationship with the company where he is allowed to return for appearances given the fact that he didn't sign with All Elite Wrestling after his release.

#1. AJ Lee could join CM Punk on commentary at WWE WrestleMania

AJ Lee has not competed in a match since 2015 but WWE fans are still hoping for her to come back to the company. She is married to CM Punk in real life, and it has caused many fans to believe her return is imminent now that the 45-year-old has come back to WWE.

Lee was a gifted in-ring performer but has also excelled as an author and is great with a microphone. If a return to the ring is not in the cards, she could be an asset to the promotion's commentary team and could be a great voice to have around during marquee women's matches in the promotion moving forward.

