5 fresh opponents for Melina in WWE

Former WWE Women's Champion Melina Perez has come to terms for a return to WWE according to a new report from PWInsider. With nine years passing since her last WWE match, Melina has plenty of fresh names to compete against.

Melina's first run with WWE featured many accomplishments. Melina started out in developmental with Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2004. From there, she came to the main roster on SmackDown along with Joey Mercury and Johnny Nitro as MNM. After a successful run as their valet, Melina went on to singles success, becoming a two-time WWE Divas Champion as well as notching three reigns with the WWE Women's Championship.

After a run with NWA, Melina will make her return to the company in which she originally made a name for herself. In this article, we will discuss five fresh opponents for Melina in WWE.

#5 Melina vs. Zelina Vega

The current WWE Superstar who matches Melina's career trajectory has to be Zelina Vega. Zelina's run with WWE so far has been as a valet or manager. She was introduced as the manager for Andrade in WWE NXT back in 2017. The two made their move to the main roster in 2018. Since then, Zelina Vega has also managed Angel Garza and Austin Theory along the way. With Andrade's reigns as NXT Champion and United States Champion, Vega has been extremely effective in this role.

Now that it seems Zelina is moving to a full-time role in the ring with her recent challenge to Asuka, this opens the door for her to face a predecessor from the Ruthless Aggression era. Melina facing off with Zelina would be a very fun return feud for the veteran. This would be a rivalry that would be beneficial to both ladies.

Melina would help Zelina's progression with her experience. Being a veteran in the ring would help develop Zelina Vega further. The two ladies also both have good mic skills, which would make for an entertaining feud. Zelina does well as a heel and having a legend to play off would be a fun dynamic. This is a rivalry that just works and provides both ladies with a story that does not need the RAW Women's Championship.