5 Ways WWE can reintroduce Robert Roode for a career comeback

Former United States Champion Robert Roode has been missing in action on WWE TV after seemingly turning babyface during a segment on Monday Night Raw in June 2022. Since then, Roode has only performed on house shows, losing to the likes of Veer Mahaan and Omos.

Roode was a wrestler who was deemed to have the "It Factor" in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling), and he's still the longest reigning World Heavyweight Champion in the history of the promotion. He was also part of the legendary tag team, Beer Money, alongside James Storm.

But his accomplishments go further than TNA, with The Glorious One also achieving success and fame with WWE, becoming a multi-time tag team champion as well as a former NXT and US Champion.

Despite his past success, the former United States Champion hasn't been booked in a relevant role in WWE for a long time. And in recent times, this Dirty Dawg hasn't been booked on WWE programming.

Let's review five ways we can change the fortunes of The Glorious One.

#5. The Glorious One feuds with Dolph Ziggler on WWE Monday Night RAW

When Ziggler returned to RAW in July, he returned without Roode by his side. The Showoff solidified his face turn by attacking the villainous Theory. Since then, the former world champion has been performing without his Dirty Dawg brethren by his side.

When it comes to a potential rivalry, Roode could argue that Ziggler abandoned him. The Showoff is being booked on a regular basis, while the former NXT Champion hasn't had a match on television since early April, right before WrestleMania 38.

While some wrestlers are arguably being misused, Roode isn't being used at all. This could be enough to make many wrestlers bitter, and the former IMPACT World Champion can harness this bitterness into a glorious comeback. If he felt truly abandoned by Ziggler, he'd more than likely be looking for retribution.

Dolph Ziggler recently indicated that R-Truth is his favorite tag team partner. Will the Glorious One take offense to that revelation about his Dirty Dawgs ally? The Dirty Dawgs won the tag team titles twice together, but apparently, that wasn't enough for The Showoff to consider Roode, his favorite partner.

#4. Robert Roode becomes a main eventer on NXT 2.0

The Glorious One became NXT Champion during the black-and-gold era in 2017. Since leaving the brand for the main roster later that year, Roode has had a rough time when it comes to maintaining relevancy.

The former US Champion can revitalize his career by returning to his glorious roots in NXT. The former black-and-gold brand is where Roode arguably had his most relevant run with WWE.

If current NXT Champion Bron Breakker can get past Tyler Bate at Worlds Collide, he'll be waiting for the next challenger to step up.

Roode can immediately insert himself into the title picture by going after the wrestler who defeated his Dirty Dawg brethren to become a two-time champion. If he's returning to NXT, Roode should bring back the Glorious gimmick that guaranteed his success with the brand.

#3. Reunion of Beer Money in WWE

James Storm @JamesStormBrand twitter.com/WrestleRant/st… Graham "GSM" Matthews @WrestleRant If I'm Triple H, I'm starting to rebuild the tag team division by hiring James Storm, putting him with Bobby Roode and reuniting Beer Money for one last good run. Both guys are too good to be doing nothing right now. If I'm Triple H, I'm starting to rebuild the tag team division by hiring James Storm, putting him with Bobby Roode and reuniting Beer Money for one last good run. Both guys are too good to be doing nothing right now. https://t.co/aWtIpd76PE Never say never but highly unlikely 🤷🏻‍♂️ but it would be fun graham with some of those tag teams. Never say never but highly unlikely 🤷🏻‍♂️ but it would be fun graham with some of those tag teams.🍺 twitter.com/WrestleRant/st…

Beer Money are five-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. The legacy they left behind in the promotion is recognized by fans worldwide. If this popular team were to make their way to WWE, they may even get immediate recognition from fans, similar to what AJ Styles got in the 2016 Royal Rumble match.

SmackDown will likely be Beer Money's best bet when it comes to a WWE debut. The blue brand has the most tag teams, plenty of which aren't doing much at the moment, and could benefit from a program with the legendary tag team.

James Storm has expressed interest in the idea of Beer Money coming to WWE, but he also believes it's doubtful. Meanwhile, his former partner Bobby Roode could really use a boost to get his career back on the right track.

According to Storm, nobody owns the "Beer Money" name, which would indicate that they'd be able to use it in WWE.

#2. Robert Roode's quest for gold (the Intercontinental Championship)

Another route that Roode can go on features a quest for the Intercontinental Championship by moving to SmackDown. In this case, The Glorious One ought to play a face character and challenge Gunther for the prestigious title.

As a new member of SmackDown, Roode will be looking to make an impact right off the bat. He's never won the WWE Intercontinental Title, and he could make that a career goal for himself as part of the blue brand.

Considering how strong Gunther is being booked, Roode will likely have to go on a long and treacherous journey to the moment where he captures the Intercontinental Championship.

And on this road, The Glorious One will likely fall multiple times, going through trial and error, before eventually achieving his big moment in front of the WWE Universe. That would turn Roode into an underdog hero who'll finally win big after overcoming the odds.

#1. Robert Roode vs. Theory

Roode's Dirty Dawg accomplice, Dolph Ziggler, was one of Theory's most recent rivals. Mr. Money in the Bank showed The Showoff nothing but disrespect during their feud. Ziggler's former tag team partner, Robert Roode, may take offense to Theory's harsh words and could decide to take matters into his own hands.

As a unit, Roode and Ziggler won both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The former TNA star was also by The Showoff's side when he won the NXT Championship from Bron Breakker. They come across as genuine friends on television, and it wouldn't be out-of-the-ordinary to see a friend stick up for another friend.

Theory could benefit from a win over Roode, much as he benefitted from defeating Ziggler during the main event of the August 15 episode of Raw. However, The Glorious One may be the one to go over Theory in his comeback match to surprise the fans and rebuild his reputation as a credible star.

How do you think Robert Roode should be booked in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

