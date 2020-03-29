5 Incredible betrayals that could shake WrestleMania 36 up: WWE star betrayed in a title match?

One or more of these twists could certainly change the whole WWE landscape

Which heels will go babyface and while babyface could turn heel?

These dramatic twists could change the complexion of WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania has already been taped and I have to say that I am thankful that no major results have been spoiled yet. While there have been rumors and rumblings about who is part of the show and who could not make it owing to the conditions around the world right now.

And this means that we can certainly focus on what may or may not happen at WrestleMania 36, as I am going to do in this very article and I invite you to do the same. The focus of this article is something that every wrestling fan is cognizant of, at all times, namely betrayals.

Yes, betrayals are at the core of the WWE product and they may happen at any time without any prior notice. And yes, these 5 betrayals could certainly take place at WrestleMania 36.

#5 Sasha Banks rolls Bayley up when she is distracted

Sasha Banks and Bayley both know that there will come the point where they have to turn on one another, considering only one of them can potentially walk out of WrestleMania as the SmackDown Women's Champion. But yet, they seem to be portraying the facade of being on the same page, for the time being, I suppose. Maybe there will be a major surprise or twist on the go-home edition of SmackDown.

But I think it's better to let this facade of friendship continue all the way to the match, where the two women portray that they will work together to keep the title on Bayley. And then, when the world does not expect it, Sasha Banks can roll Bayley up for the pin.

And Sasha Banks could be the babyface that the SmackDown Women's Division is built around after WrestleMania.

