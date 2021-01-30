5 Last-minute predictions for the Men's Royal Rumble: Returns, Eliminations, Winner

Despite the event only being less than two days away, the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match remains one of the most unpredictable editions of the 30-man showcase. There are so many possible winners on both, RAW and SmackDown.

This is the most anticipated match of the year, one that is filled with intrigue throughout. There are lots of potential surprises that could take place, as well as some high-profile moments. The Royal Rumble always promises a litany of memorable spots and confrontations, among other things.

This article is a last-minute attempt to predict some of the major plot points that could occur in this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, as well as how this match could be laid out. This includes possible shock entrants, key eliminations, some major moments, and of course, the winner.

Along with this, check out our last-minute predictions for the Women's Royal Rumble Match. It is incredibly tough to predict a match like this, but here goes.

#5 The chaos from SmackDown continues at the start of the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Bodies are flying all over the place on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/612uO2yEKV — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2021

The final half an hour of the go-home SmackDown before the Royal Rumble was an absolute mess. A proposed classic between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles eventually turned its way into a 10-man tag team match, following various interferences from some SmackDown Superstars and a couple of visiting RAW Superstars.

The likes of Cesaro, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura should all continue their in-ring brawling in the opening moments of the Royal Rumble Match. The opening ten entrants could all be from the main event of this week's SmackDown, featuring a great cast of technical geniuses.

Either Styles or Bryan could be the iron man of the Royal Rumble, while Cesaro is also primed to have an impressive showing in the match. He and Shinsuke Nakamura could further get into it on Sunday, as the entire first third of the Men's Royal Rumble Match is dedicated to some excellent wrestling.

However, the most entertaining part of all of this could be Sami Zayn. Whichever position he enters from the opening ten spots, he is sure to complain and claim that there is a WWE-wide conspiracy against him. He is going to be so annoying while doing it and it is going to be awesome.

The messy end to SmackDown could be molded and used to create an extremely fun start to the Rumble Match. A combination of the technical genius of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, the star power of Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, and the comic timing of Sami Zayn could create the best opening to a Royal Rumble ever.