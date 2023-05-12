5 legends who married female WWE stars

WWE Superstars spend most of their time together on the road and wrestling in arenas around the world. So it only makes sense that a number of couples have formed under the Stamford-based promotion. While some dated each other, some even ended up marrying each other and forming a family.

For this list, we're going to explore five wrestling legends and Hall of Famers who ended up marrying their fellow female WWE stars.

#5. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon began their romance during a WWE storyline

One of the main reasons superstars form a bond is through the storylines they partake in. This was specifically the case for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in 1999 as part of the McMahon-Helmsley angle.

Around 2000, the stars began dating each other for real, which caused some discussions that Triple H allegedly cheated on Chyna by dating the boss' daughter.

The pair briefly broke up, but then reunited and finally tied the knot in 2003, they now have three daughters. Their relationship has also been used as a target of The WWE Hall of Famer's feuds, and the duo even formed The Authority together.

#4. Brock Lesnar and Sable began dating while the latter was still married

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan I know this would not happen... but I'd love to see Sable be a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble this year...



Then gets inducted by Brock Lesnar in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame. I know this would not happen... but I'd love to see Sable be a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble this year...Then gets inducted by Brock Lesnar in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame. https://t.co/leRURHinHk

Brock Lesnar and Sable are a couple whose relationship did not really make it on-screen. Until now, their relationship has been mostly kept private.

In 2003, Sable returned to the Stamford-based promotion after encountering some problems with the company. A year before she came back, Lesnar already debuted in WWE. It was during Sable's second run when the couple began dating, even if the former Women's Champion was still with Marc Mero at the time.

Still, they tied the knot in 2006 and have two sons together, Turka and Duke. Brock also has two children from a previous relationship, while Sable had one.

#3. Edge and Beth Phoenix began dating after Edge's initial retirement

Wrestling Magazine @WrestleMagazine Edge appreciation night in Toronto in 2011 Edge appreciation night in Toronto in 2011 https://t.co/mUOkt4NYnP

Edge and Beth Phoenix's relationship has only been featured recently despite being together for a couple of years now. However, it took a while before they began dating as well.

The Rated-R Superstar began wrestling in WWE in 1996, while Phoenix entered the company in 2004. At the time, both stars were in different marriages. Edge was first divorced in 2004, and the second time in 2005. As for Beth, she was also married from 2001 until 2010.

After Edge's retirement in April 2011, WWE hosted an Edge appreciation night on a September 2011 episode of SmackDown in Canada. It was during this time when both stars began dating. Two years later, their first daughter was born. In 2016, they welcomed a second daughter and also got married that year.

#2. The Undertaker and Michelle McCool had a tricky dating situation

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC The Undertaker & Michelle McCool backstage at Royal Rumble The Undertaker & Michelle McCool backstage at Royal Rumble ❄️ https://t.co/Nxi2lbla7X

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's relationship was never featured on-screen, but they're still quite known. Both stars are considered legends of the sport, but they did encounter some problems in the past.

The Phenom was already in WWE for years before McCool entered the main roster in 2006. At the time he was still with his second wife Sara before their divorce the following year. From the looks of it, this was also the time when both stars began dating and finally tied the knot in 2010.

While the couple are enjoying their time away from the sport, it wasn't always the case. In the past, McCool opened up about how she received heat for dating The Deadman. Fortunately, this didn't stop her from occasional returns to the company and in the ring years later.

#1. Booker T and Sharmell began dating even before their on-screen pairing in WWE

Unlike many couples in this list who met during a storyline or after they joined the company, that wasn't the case for Booker T and Sharmell. The couple met while they were still in WCW, Booker as a wrestler while Sharmell as a Nitro Girl, and occasional valet.

After WWE purchased the company Sharmell was preparing to be an in-ring performer when she had to stop due to injury. She was rehired in 2005 to be the valet of Booker, the same year the couple was married.

The couple are still happily married today and are part of the WWE Hall of Fame. They have two children together, a boy and a girl. However, Sharmell is also the stepmother of her husband's son from a previous relationship. Both stars are no longer active in-ring performers, but Booker is a commentator for NXT.

Poll : 0 votes