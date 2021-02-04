5 Likely opponents for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after the 2021 Royal Rumble 

Roman Reigns, with a little bit of help from his counsel Paul Heyman, managed to defeat Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble.

If he thinks that he's out of the woods, having put the threat of Kevin Owens at bay, Roman Reigns is very much mistaken.

The WWE SmackDown brand is teeming with talent, and one has to assume that every male Superstar that has signed up with the brand has done so with the intention of becoming the next Universal Champion. Throw in two other names, and to say that Roman Reigns has a target on his back would be an understatement.

Here are the five likeliest challengers for the WWE Universal Champion, the 'Tribal Chief', the 'Head of the Table', Roman Reigns.

#5 Edge is coming for WWE SmackDown, and he may definitely choose Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 37 opponent

2021. How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/zPlafkSzv3 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 1, 2021

So it's going to be Edge vs. Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania — Terry Taylor (@theterrytaylor) February 2, 2021

Let's look at the facts here. Edge showed up on RAW, he showed up on NXT as well, and he is slated to show up on SmackDown. The winner of the 2021 Royal Rumble may not have made up his mind about who he wants to face, but it could certainly be Roman Reigns. This is certainly the direction that fans expect WWE to go down, for Reigns to get the rub from an established megastar.

Plus, it's a spear vs. spear match, which is something that the company wanted to do with Goldberg and Reigns anyway.

The only reason why it's so low on the list is that it's a WrestleMania worthy match, and it may be kept for such a stage. So Edge may not necessarily be Reigns' immediate, upcoming opponent for the prized WWE Universal Championship.