5 likely WWE spoilers for August 2023: Major star returns from injury, Seth Rollins' future

August 2023 is set to be an exciting month for WWE, especially with SummerSlam right around the corner. We could witness some big moments this Saturday, including returns, betrayals, and title changes.

However, that isn't the main focus of this list. At least not entirely. Next month, the Monday Night RAW roster will travel to India for a live event called Superstar Specactle. WWE announced the show, and its poster may have revealed a few big spoilers about the red brand's direction for the coming month.

The Superstar Spectacle poster has clues for a debut, a return, a big betrayal, and more for RAW in the coming month. Let's look at five potential spoilers from it in August 2023. However, it must be said that card is always subject to change!

#5. Seth Rollins might keep the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at SummerSlam, with the odds stacked against him. Whether or not he retains his title, Damian Priest will be lurking in the shadows with his Money in the Bank briefcase.

It seems like a Judgment Day member will win the title, but it looks like Rollins may sneak away with the victory. The Visionary is front and center on the Superstar Spectacle poster, so he will likely be the headline act in India.

Furthermore, none of the male members of The Judgment Day are currently on it. While Balor and Priest may get added later, WWE needs to ensure at least one world champion will be a part of the live event.

Roman Reigns is not on the poster, too, so it looks like Seth Rollins will remain the top dog on RAW for at least another month as a result.

#4. Kevin Owens' injury is not serious

KO could return soon.

Kevin Owens is currently dealing with a fractured rib, which has seen him miss some television time. It is unknown when he will return to WWE, but expect it to be relatively soon. KO is also on the poster of the India live event, right above Sami Zayn.

The two look set to resume their solid reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, having defeated all comers so far. Owens and Zayn could even defend the titles at Superstar Spectacle, possibly against The Judgment Day or Indus Sher.

#3. Drew McIntyre won't be turning heel anytime soon

While he is set to face Gunther at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre could do with a heel turn to freshen up his character on RAW. But as much as it would benefit him and the red brand, WWE may have to wait before pulling the trigger.

The Scottish Warrior has been active in his pursuit of delivering a WWE Live Event to India, so much so that he can be considered the face of Superstar Specactle. While Seth Rollins will likely headline the show, McIntyre might be among the most popular stars heading over.

As a result, following all the promises, he will likely remain a babyface for it. Drew McIntyre can then work on turning heel after performing in India.

#2. Giovanni Vinci could get kicked out of Imperium

WWE planted the seeds for Giovanni Vinci's exile from Imperium a few weeks ago. Following Ludwig Kaiser's win over Matt Riddle, things could get even worse for him.

The writing literally seems to be on the wall, as Vinci is missing from the Superstar Spectacle poster while Gunther and Kaiser are on it. It would be a shame to see the Italian star kicked out of Imperium, but could The Ring General add someone else to the faction? Things could get interesting if so.

#1. Bron Breakker is set to make his WWE main roster debut

Huge debut incoming?

You may miss it on the first viewing, but Bron Breakker is on the poster for the September 2023 WWE Live Event in India. A smaller image of him is performing a moonsault between Rhea Ripley and Sami Zayn.

As a result, Breakker's main roster debut might be inevitable. He was seemingly already on the path to Monday Night RAW, having already wrestled on the red brand a few times. The second-generation star has done everything he could on NXT, which makes a call-up even likelier.

Bron Breakker can grow as a megastar on Monday nights thanks to his explosive moveset and menacing demeanor. The former NXT Champion could have a showcase match against a dependable midcard star at Superstar Spectacle as he looks to enhance his reputation in front of international WWE fans.

