5 Major Royal Rumble rumors that didn't come true: Huge return canceled?

Royal Rumble was truly unexpected!

The Road to WrestleMania has officially begun as WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is in the history books, and what a show it was! While Charlotte Flair ended up solidifying her legacy as the Greatest Women's Superstar of all time by winning the women's Royal Rumble match, it was Drew McIntyre who ended up getting his big break as he went on to have a dominating run inside the squared circle and won the men's Royal Rumble match.

The craze among the fans in the arena as well as the ones sitting in their home was on the top level as the clock counted down for the next entrant each time. Being known as the most unexpected PPVs of the entire year, the Internet was full of numerous rumors and theories as to what could happen at the show.

While some major ones did come true as we witnessed the return of the Rated-R Superstar, Edge, Beth Phoenix, Molly Holly, MVP, and many more, there were others that didn't saw the light of the day. Of course, plans change on the go in this business, hence not all rumors become news.

In this article, let's take a look at the five major Royal Rumble 2020 rumors that didn't turn out to be true. Let us know your opinions and thoughts about the PPV in the comments section below. How much would you rate it, dear reader?

#5 Victoria appearing at the Royal Rumble

A night before the Royal Rumble PPV, some eagle-eyed fans noticed WWE testing out video packages on the big screen of what were believed to be surprise entrants for the Rumble match. While the two-time United States Champion, MVP did come out as a surprise entrant, the other Superstar with the leaked entrance testing didn't show up.

We are talking about the 2-time Women's Champion, Victoria. The Women's Royal Rumble saw many surprise entrants appear, with veterans like Beth Phoenix, Molly Holly, and Kelly Kelly entering the Rumble. It's worth pondering why would WWE play her video package if she was not going to show up? I guess we'll have to wait to find out the answer!

