WWE Survivor Series, which is the promotion's top four premium event, isn't too far away. The 36th annual edition of the Fall classic will take place on Saturday, November 26th, thus only being a little over two months in the distance.

The big event will take place live from TD Gardens in Boston, Massachusetts. According to reports, Survivor Series sold an incredible number of tickets after going on sale last month without any matches announced for the show.

A common theme for Survivor Series events is that they feature a match stipulation commonly known as the "traditional Survivor Series match". Typically, teams having 5 superstars each battle in an elimination tag team match for supremacy or some other accolade attached to the bout.

Despite the traditional Survivor Series match being common for the event, other stipulation matches have taken place on the card. There's a chance that other gimmick bouts could appear this year either in conjunction with the usual match type or instead of the traditional bout. Each could provide something unique and exciting.

Below are 5 match stipulations that could be brought back for WWE Survivor Series.

#5. The Grand Finale Match could be brought back after decades

Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, and Tito Santana

At the 1990 event, the traditional Survivor Series matches took place but there was a twist.

The winners of each match were paired together for the main event bout called the Grand Finale Match or the Grand Finale Match Of Survival. Only the survivors were allowed to advance and any superstar who was pinned, submitted, or counted out was unable to advance even if their team ultimately won their match.

The gimmick of the Grand Finale Match could be brought back for this year's edition of WWE Survivor Series. It would primarily depend on how many traditional Survivor Series matches take place, but it could help the event stand out compared to most from the past few decades.

#4. A Chairs Match could be logical for Judgment Day

AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

The Chairs Match is fairly simple in concept. The match serves as a typical bout with the stipulation being that the use of a steel chair is allowed. WWE often sets up chairs all over the ringside area for superstars to use whenever they deem it appropriate.

For some reason, match types such as the Chairs Match, the Stairs Match, etc. receive a mixed reaction from fans online. Despite their somewhat controversial nature, they should be utilized more often.

Having one specific weapon be legal in a match leads to more unique and creative approaches for matches. WWE should use this concept again, perhaps at Survivor Series. Judgment Day regularly uses chairs as a weapon, so they could be involved in the bout at WWE Survivor Series.

#3. The Championship Scramble was a unique way to defend a title

WWE Unforgiven 2008 introduced the Championship Scramble match concept to wrestling fans. In kayfabe, RAW General Manager Mike Adamle came up with the concept for the bout. The rules behind the match weren't too complicated to follow, although it was a bit unorthodox.

The Championship Scramble match has a 20-minute time limit. Two wrestlers start and every five minutes a new superstar joins the bout. Any superstar who gets a pin or submission is known as the interim champion. Whoever is the interim champion after the 20-minute time limit ends is officially the champion. Interim wins do not count as official championship wins and thus aren't included in the record book.

The Championship Scramble's biggest flaw may be that the rigid time limit hurts the finish of a main event match. While it may not be wise to have the bout headline a show, it could be an excellent showcase match for a mid-card championship or even a tag team title.

#2. The WWE NXT Fight Pit should be brought to the main roster

Matt Riddle

The NXT Fight Pit was an exciting variation of the cage match. In some ways, the cage more-so resembled one fans would see in mixed-martial arts as opposed to professional wrestling. There is scaffolding along the top for a camera man and referee to watch the action.

The key differential between the NXT Fight Pit and other cage matches is that the only way to win is by submission or knockout. Pinning isn't an acceptable way to win, or is escaping the structure.

The Fight Pit would be perfect for WWE Survivor Series if the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle continues that long. Riddle was involved in the first-ever edition of the bout in NXT history, so him using it on the main roster makes sense.

#1. WarGames will be a major attraction

While there have been various versions of the bout throughout numerous professional wrestling companies, the WarGames match was first used as a stipulation by Jim Crockett Promotions in 1980s.

The match rose to prominence and became a major pay-per-view draw for World Championship Wrestling in 1990s, but it ultimately died off when WCW closed down in 2001. It remained dormant until it returned under the NXT banner beginning in 2017.

While the rules vary somewhat depending on where the bout is held, the match consists of two teams with four or five stars on each side. The bout is contested inside a steel cage surrounding two rings and wrestlers come in one at a time every three to five minutes. Once each competitor is locked inside the ring, a winner can be decided.

Stars such as The Undisputed Era, IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bron Breakker have had standout matches inside the structure, but the gimmick match is yet to make it to the main roster. World Wrestling Entertainment could potentially bring it back at Survivor Series, where teams strive to survive. With Triple H in power, there's a reason to believe but only time will tell.

Is there a match type that you'd like to see WWE bring back to television or a Premium Live Event? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil