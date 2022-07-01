5 matches that should have happened at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Money in the Bank has been one of the most exciting events in WWE. Alongside the MITB ladder matches, several championships and singles bouts are on the card too.

However, there are some matches not on the card that should have been. It would have added more excitement to the event, considering those were dream fights many fans wanted to see.

This list highlights the matches that could have been added to make Money in the Bank 2022 more entertaining.

#5. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley - Injuries play spoilsport

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have fought one-on-one only in NXT

Rhea Ripley became the number one contender to Bianca Belair's RAW Women’s Championship by defeating Doudrop, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan in a fatal four-way match.

However, she failed to get a medical clearance. Fans were shocked to hear that she was suffering from “brain and teeth” injuries. After a while, Carmella became the number one contender after winning a fatal five-way match.

Ripley's fight against Bianca would have been an exciting affair. They have never wrestled one-on-one on the main roster. WWE invested a lot of time in their storylines, giving glimpses of a potential rivalry at Royal Rumble 2021 and RAW.

The sheer talent and charisma of the duo would have been major highlights. Fans hope Ripley will recover and return to get a rightful shot at the title.

#4. Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler - Fight Night

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have a deep bond. They lived together, trained together, and fought together in MMA. So, a match between them will seemingly be an equal affair with both superstars capable of defeating each other.

However, Natalya won a six-pack challenge match to become the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Title. She is set to face The Baddest Woman on the Planet at Money in the Bank.

Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey is a dream match for many fans. Both have ferocious personalities, with a high-octane offense and bone-breaking submission maneuvers. A battle between them would have witnessed sheer brutality within the ring and outside due to their highly aggressive fighting style.

Ronda and Baszler could have sparked an iconic feud with the classic friend-turned-foe story.

#3. Gunther - Open Challenge

Gunther executing a Boston Crab submission move

Intercontinental Champion Gunther is a force to be reckoned with in WWE. He has crushed multiple opponents in his rampant run to the top of the main roster. It is only a matter of time before his confidence is maximized, and he issues an open challenge.

Money in the Bank 2022 could have been an excellent platform to start. It would be the first time the IC Title would be defended at a WWE premium live event since WrestleMania 37.

Perhaps this is where Ricochet should have received his rematch for the belt. Meanwhile, the likes of Madcap Moss and Xavier Woods would have been solid choices to challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Riddle - The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line

Riddle vs. Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Roman Reigns recently defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the first time since unifying the titles at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Riddle in a brilliant match on the June 17 episode of SmackDown. However, this should have happened at Money in the Bank instead.

The Tribal Chief elevates every premium live event he is a part of. His bout against The Original Bro could have done the same, especially with more build and anticipation. The intrigue of a potential Money in the Bank cash-in makes any world title match feel bigger.

Imagine the new Mr. Money in the Bank dashing to cash in the briefcase after the two superstars have spent themselves in the ring. The crowd would have gone wild.

Moreover, Brock Lesnar's surprise return to WWE may have been better suited to the premium live event instead of SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate showing up after Reigns defeated Riddle would have ended Money in the Bank with a bang.

#1. John Cena vs. Austin Theory - The Dream Match of Money in the Bank 2022

Fans were hopeful that Money in the Bank would witness a fight between John Cena and Theory. The United States Champion’s jibes at Cena on social media and the latter’s WWE return to WWE further added more to the speculation.

However, WWE instead built a match between Theory and Bobby Lashley. It can be argued that The All Mighty would have been better suited for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match due to his dominant in-ring style. However, the company had other plans.

Cena against Theory would have been a cracker. In a battle of the present and past eras, the 24-year-old could have gotten the opportunity to face the 16-time world champion. WWE could have even booked a month-long feud between the two, with John Cena winning the first match and the title at Money in the Bank.

The Cenation Leader could then revive the US Title Open Challenge for a few weeks on RAW before Theory got his title back at SummerSlam. This would have been a better way to book the United States Championship for this Sunday’s event.

