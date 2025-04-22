5 matches WWE could book following RAW after WrestleMania 41

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 was packed with exciting matches, follow-ups to what happened at The Show of Shows, surprise appearances, and more. Interestingly, the recent Monday show also set up several possible matches for the future.

Ad

It has been a tradition that RAW after WrestleMania will have the rowdiest crowds, possibly more surprise appearances and returns than the actual Show of Shows, and much more. Anything can happen during these episodes, and that was seen for this year's edition after several feuds were also introduced and kick-started.

In this list, we will look at five unexpected matches WWE could book following RAW after WrestleMania 41.

#5. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia was teased on this week's RAW after WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several NXT stars appeared on this week's Monday show. While IYO SKY was talking about her massive WrestleMania victory, Stephanie Vaquer appeared. After sharing respect, both women had a singles match.

The high-action match was unfortunately cut short after an interference from Roxanne Perez and Giulia. However, the champions received some backup from Rhea Ripley, who then had a staredown with Giulia.

The face-off generated buzz from fans, but it will happen somewhere down the road. Although Giulia is skilled and highly accomplished, the main roster audience might still need time to get to know her.

Ad

#4. Pat McAfee was attacked by Gunther this week on RAW

RAW's commentators Pat McAfee and Michael Cole got involved in this action last night by Gunther, who didn't appreciate their comments about him losing the World Heavyweight Championship.

McAfee got choked out the most after saving Cole from The Ring General. Pat was escorted to the back, and Michael continued the show with Joe Tessitore. The former Indiana Colts punter has experience in the ring and would get involved in the action from time to time. Due to this, a future match with the former world champion may be set up.

Ad

#3. A triple-threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship can happen

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso walked out of WrestleMania 41 as the new World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Gunther on the event's first night. During his celebration on RAW, he was joined by his brother Jimmy Uso and a returning Sami Zayn. However, this can lead to something more.

The Usos obviously have a close and personal history both in and outside the ring, while they also formed a close bond with Sami after their run in the OG Bloodline.

Ad

Due to this, it's unlikely that anyone will betray each other, even for now. However, there is respect shared among them. As a result, Jimmy and Sami can challenge Jey for the title out of respect, which can always lead to further development of a feud.

#2. Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship can happen

As mentioned above, Roxanne Perez interfered with IYO's match with Vaquer this week. While Giulia and Ripley teased a future clash, the segment also set up a possible feud between The Prodigy and The Genius of the Sky.

Ad

Perez can be among the names drafted to the main roster soon. Despite still competing at NXT, she already had a few matches and appearances on the main roster in RAW and SmackDown. Once she is officially on the main roster, she already has the skill and background to challenge IYO.

#1. Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship can be contested

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lyra Valkyria had an eventful WrestleMania week. Last weekend, she teamed with a returning Becky Lynch, where they defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

On this week's Monday show, the championships returned to The Judgment Day, followed by The Man attacking the Women's Intercontinental Champion. With this in mind, a possible feud between them can take place.

However, Liv also previously expressed interest in challenging for the Women's IC gold. With this in mind, it can even be changed to Morgan vs. Lynch for the gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.