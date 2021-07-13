5 most memorable Naomi moments

Naomi has been one of the longest tenured WWE superstars in the women's division, debuting during the all-female third season of NXT in 2010. Despite coming in second and losing that season to Kaitlyn, Naomi has gone on to greater success and a longer run with the company than any other contestant.

Debuting as part of Brodus Clay's Funkadactyls on the main roster, humble beginnings have led to popularity and championship gold. Her unique look and presence has made her a fan favorite throughout her career. Whether it be Total Divas or the brand split, Naomi has truly made the most of every opportunity that has been presented by the company.

With Naomi's recent departure from social media amidst deplorable negativity after her husband Jimmy Uso's DUI arrest, now seems like an ideal time to look back on and celebrate the career of the former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. In this article, let's take a look at the five most memorable Naomi moments.

#5 The return - Naomi becomes viral with her return at Royal Rumble 2020

Naomi has often been overlooked throughout her run with WWE. Coming in to the company prior to the Women's Revolution, her talents did not always get highlighted the way that it should have. She started off being used for her incredible dancing ability as a member of the Funkadactyls with Cameron, but she would later get some spotlight.

After a several month long hiatus in 2019, Naomi made a triumphant return at the 2020 Royal Rumble in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. With her glorious hair in an afro, the buzz around her entrance into the match was almost instant. She had fans and pundits alike praising her and showing how much they missed the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Actress Keke Palmer was among the mainstream stars that drew attention to how beautiful Naomi looked at the Royal Rumble. She even went as far as to ask to play Naomi in a movie. WWE always wants their superstars to be larger than life characters and that is what Naomi seemed like with this entrance that went viral around the world.

Unfortunately, WWE never truly capitalized on how popular Naomi seemed upon her return to the company. Whether it be down to the global pandemic that followed or creative not having anything for her, it felt as if a ton of potential was left on the table for what should have been a star-making moment for the woman who feels the GLOW.

