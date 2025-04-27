5 Mistakes WWE made on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 had some exciting moments but also had its fair share of mistakes. It took place in Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. From questionable decisions to missed opportunities, here are five mistakes WWE made on this week’s SmackDown.

#5. Technical interference during Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton’s match

Tiffany Stratton came to SmackDown fresh off her big win over Charlotte Flair at 'Mania, but her celebration didn’t last long. Jade Cargill showed up to challenge her, leading to an impromptu match. However, the bout was quickly interrupted by Naomi and Jax, who had unfinished business with The Storm and Buff Barbie respectively.

The bigger problem was the technical issues during the match. After Jade hit a Superplex on Tiffany, an unfortunate accident possibly happened with Buff Barbie’s attire, leading WWE to cut the broadcast multiple times and show a black screen.

This completely broke the flow of the match and left fans confused. In the end, Naomi and Nia stood tall, but the night felt messy, and the situation pulled attention away from what could have been a big moment between the two rising stars. However, nothing is confirmed about the glitches during the match.

#4. Cena and Orton’s Segment - poor pacing and questionable booking

John Cena and Randy Orton’s face-off felt like it was supposed to build hype for their upcoming match at WWE Backlash. Instead, it dragged on too long and hurt Cena’s momentum. The Cenation Leader delivered a long promo at SmackDown, trying hard to get the crowd to boo him. However, he repeated the same reasons for turning heel, and many fans weren’t fully buying it.

The real problem came when Cena impulsively attacked Orton, only to get hit with another RKO. It made the 17-time WWE world champion look less dominant just days after his major title win.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo even pointed out that WWE made a mistake by taking the heat off Cena so soon after building it up. The segment achieved setting up their match, but the pacing, John Cena’s character choices, and Orton’s lack of action during the promo left a lot to be desired.

#3. Aleister Black’s WWE return was too predictable

Aleister Black finally returned to WWE, but it didn’t feel as exciting as it should have. WWE had been airing vignettes for weeks and even revealed the exact date of his comeback. When Black appeared, the familiar music and presentation made it obvious what was coming.

In wrestling, surprise returns often create massive moments. But by telegraphing everything so clearly, WWE lost the chance for a real “Wow” reaction from the crowd. Black’s return could have been a big talking point if something had been kept secret, but instead, it felt more like checking a box than a shocking moment.

#2. Chelsea Green is losing the title too soon

Chelsea Green’s reign as the Women’s United States Champion ended much quicker than many fans expected. After winning the title in December 2024, her reign ended in just about four months on the first SmackDown after The Show of Shows, when she lost to Zelina Vega.

Chelsea Green lost her title to Zelina Vega [Credit: WWE.com]

While Zelina is a credible opponent, the match didn’t feel like a major showdown. It wasn’t lengthy or built up as a big deal. Plus, Green’s allies Piper Niven and Alba Fyre did get involved but were quickly ejected - a missed chance to create more drama. On a night usually meant to set the tone for the post-'Mania season, WWE could have made Chelsea’s loss a bigger moment or even extended her reign a bit longer.

#1. Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre’s feud is still dragging on

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre continued their feud this week, but fans are starting to feel fatigued. While the additional involvement of Jacob Fatu and LA Knight added some excitement, the Stamford-based promotion hasn’t fully capitalized on it yet.

Instead, Priest and McIntyre’s storyline is starting to feel repetitive with predictable matches and outcomes. When McIntyre was having a match against Knight, Priest came out of nowhere and chokeslammed The Scottish Warrior through the announce table.

Damian Priest interrupted the LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre match [Credit: WWE.com]

It was shocking since Priest had been ruled out of the event earlier in the night. At this point, it would make sense to introduce a fresh angle - maybe a Triple Threat match or a tag team story - instead of repeating the same formula. Without new twists, the feud risks losing more fans interested in over time.

We’ll have to wait and find out what WWE will do next in the coming weeks.

