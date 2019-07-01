5 Most unrealistic expectations WWE fans have now in 2019

Will this be the agent of change?

When it's all said and done, it's not too bad a time for the WWE product right now. Have things been better? Absolutely. Is WWE creative in absolute shambles? 100%. But the fact of the matter is that when you really look at it without bias, there are quite a few good things they have running for them.

For one, they have the strongest roster they've ever had (though utilisation of it has been a clear problem). The list of champions in WWE is currently quite impressive as well. It's far better than it was before and it only looks to improve in that regard.

Now, with Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman signing with WWE as Executive Directors of SmackDown Live and RAW, fans have suddenly emerged with a whole new set of expectations from the company. Here is a bit of a reality check and a few unrealistic expectations that fans have right now.

#5. The product to magically get better because of Bischoff & Heyman

Is it realistic to expect a sudden improvement?

Naturally, Heyman and Bischoff taking control of both brands has led to quite some positivity. While we definitely encourage this positivity, one must realise that despite their hiring, the WWE product isn't magically going to get better.

Do remember that both men still answer to one man - Vince McMahon. A man who's known to constantly reject creative ideas for various reasons. So the fact of the matter is that while Bischoff has great experience dealing with TV executives and Heyman has great experience on the creative end of things, it's going to be a really difficult task for both men.

We're not saying that it's possible at all. But to expect an overnight change can only be lablled as unrealistic.

