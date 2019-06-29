3 wrestling rumors we hope are true 3 we hope aren't: Lesnar's WWE exit, NJPW causing issue with Moxley

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 5.43K // 29 Jun 2019, 10:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar and Jon Moxley

Welcome to the first edition of another new series we're starting: 3 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't. As you know, the world of wrestling is filled with rumors all the time.

Also read: 5 things that shouldn't have happened in WWE this week (June 28th)

Sure, the number of rumors and the volume has increased entirely with the rapid rise of the internet, but wrestling rumours have been around even before the internet when it was printed on physical paper.

Slowly, online WWE forums began to emerge and people started spreading rumours more and discussing them. Now, they're a part of daily life for fans who read about wrestling on the internet. They say that all rumours must be taken with a grain of salt and we would encourage the same.

However, if you've been reading rumours long enough, you know exactly which tends to come true and which doesn't. Either way, we're not looking at that. We're looking at the rumours we hope are true and those we hope aren't.

Also read: 5 harsh realities about Paul Heyman & Eric Bischoff's new WWE role that nobody wants to talk about

#3. We hope is true: WWE planning a new presentation for SmackDown Live

Big changes are coming

You probably know by now that since the FOX deal for SmackDown is beginning in November, there are a lot of presentation changes being planned by WWE. The biggest news regarding SmackDown was that Eric Bischoff has been hired as the Executive Director of the show.

However, WWE is reportedly going to start the changes from week 1 in October, giving it a very "sports-like" presentation. WWE is reportedly testing out new cameras and will try to give SmackDown a presentation that makes it look like boxing. This was all stated by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who further said that WWE wants to present themselves like a "minor league sport" as compared to AEW's "wrestling show" presentation.

This is good because WWE needs a major change and this is a welcome one.

1 / 6 NEXT