5 Most Valuable Performers for AEW in its first year

It has been almost a year since AEW has come into existence

With the one-year anniversary of their debut show fast approaching, All Elite Wrestling has enjoyed an impressive first 12 months in existence.

Their debut effort, Double or Nothing, was a pay-per-view event held at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, on May 25 last year. The show received a mostly positive reaction from the wrestling world, selling out almost instantly and drew a healthy buyrate of over 100,000 pay-per-view sales worldwide.

Despite this, though, some still doubted whether Tony Khan's promotion could make it in the long term. Critics argued that it was one thing to make a success of a single show catering to a niche audience, but quite another to experience that same success as a full-time touring company, with a commitment to produce weekly television.

As it turns out, there was no need for any concern. The first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT aired on October 2, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., in front of a sold-out crowd. Fans snapped up every available ticket within three hours of the event going on sale.

Ratings for the first episode of AEW Dynamite were also pleasing - and have remained strong ever since. The show runs head-to-head with WWE's NXT on Wednesday each week and frequently won that particular battle.

So impressed was TNT with the performance of Dynamite that, earlier this year, the network extended their contract with AEW until 2023. The deal also calls for the creation of a second AEW television show.

The key factor in the success of AEW has, of course, been its performers. Here are five of AEW's most valuable players from their first year in business.

#5 Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara has been a breakout star for AEW.

Sammy Guevara may not lead the AEW championship rankings in terms of victories, but the "Spanish God" has been an entertaining fixture on the promotion's programming from day one.

Guevara holds the distinction of appearing in the first-ever match in AEW history, losing to Kip Sabian on the Double or Nothing pre-show. Guevara later following this up by competing in the opening match on the debut edition of AEW Dynamite. Cody Rhodes defeated Guevara in the contest.

In addition to his in-ring skills, it is Guevara's character work as both a member of The Inner Circle and the "Le Sex Gods" tag team (with Chris Jericho) that has helped make him such a well-received part of AEW Dynamite.

Guevara was chased down on a recent edition of AEW Dynamite.

The visual of Guevara sprinting to avoid a golf cart driven by Matt Hardy will live long in the memory. His karaoke version of Chris Jericho's "Judas" entrance theme was another hit with fans.

For a man with a limited reputation on the national stage when AEW was born, Sammy Guevara has rapidly built his name over the past year.