Spring has sprung as WWE steamrolls down the Road to WrestleMania and with all the festivities that surround the year's biggest event, the company has started revealing the names of those who will be immortalized as the newest members of the Hall of Fame. Muhammad Ali has now joined Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and one of the most underrated tag teams ever - The U.S. Express.

The WWE HOF has become home to some of the most loved and most hated Superstars in wrestling history. Most of the inductees are best known for bodyslams, suplexes, and legendary rivalries, but there's a handful of stars who have gotten the nod thanks to other creative contributions. Those are the managers, valets, and mouthpieces who complement the in-ring talent.

Loudmouths like Sensational Sherri Martel, The Mouth of the South Jimmy Hart, and Captain Lou Albano are just a few of the managers who have etched their names in WWE's Hall of Fame. Here is our list of 5 non-wrestling stars who deserve to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5. Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston

Jim Johnston has composed theme music for the biggest stars in WWE.

When it comes to unsung heroes within WWE, or behind the scenes, Jim Johnston is one of the first names that should come to mind. Early in his career, Jim was a music student who started out creating mainstream soundtracks for major companies like HBO. He landed on the WWE radar in the early 80s and soon became their go-to for creating entrance theme music for Superstars.

During his 30-plus years with WWE, Johnston created masterpieces that wrestling fans worldwide famously associate with their favorite stars. The Undertaker, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock all have made their way to the ring accompanied by music created by Jim Johnston.

#4. Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter

Bill Apter has written many iconic articles!

Professional wrestling media has taken on a new world in recent years, thanks to many wrestling-related websites that now produce content daily. Long before any of these sites were ever thought of, there were a select few journalists that the public trusted to provide up-to-date wrestling news and coverage. Bill Apter is someone that most journalists, including myself, dream of emulating.

A native of Queens, New York, Bill has given readers over 50 years of top-tier journalism, working with some of the biggest companies in the industry. Apter has contributed to Pro Wrestling Illustrated, The National Wrestling Alliance, and WWE to name a few.

Today, wrestling fans still trust Bill with the best coverage and wrestling-related stories as he currently shares his unparalleled talent on the Sportskeeda platform. Apter has already taken his rightful place in the NWA Hall of Fame and the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame, just to name a few. The next stop should be the WWE Hall of Fame.

#3. TNA Hall of Fame referee Earl Hebner

Earl Hebner officiating the infamous Montreal Screwjob.

Pro wrestling has been a favorite pastime for people all over the world, for many years. The 80s and 90s became a time where the sport connected with the mainstream unlike never before and one of the most common faces in many of the most iconic events of that era was Earl Hebner.

Fans in the 80s and 90s were privy to some of the greatest action in wrestling history. From The Hulkster Runnin' Wild to the iconic Blue Cage, to the infamous Montreal Screwjob, all of these events were near to the hearts of fans all over the world. The one common denominator in most of these instances was Earl Hebner. Earl was the man in blue, officiating the action for many of the most legendary spectacles of that era.

The WWE Universe was stunned when the company fired Earl in 2005. However, he took his talents down south, to IMPACT Wrestling, where he enjoyed a decade-long run as the top official. It's also worth noting he was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2015. Hebner has done more than enough to constitute being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#2. Iconic pro wrestling manager Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette has managed some of the most legendary tag teams in history!

There have not been very many figures in wrestling history who have been as polarizing as Jim Cornette. Known by many as one of the most vocal and sometimes controversial voices in all of professional wrestling, Corny has never been afraid to deliver things exactly how he sees them. No matter if you love him, or you love to hate him, Jim has managed some of the most prolific and respected tag teams of all time and his Cult of Cornette following adores him.

At only 14, Jim Cornette began by working as a timekeeper, ring announcer, writer, photographer, or anything else that would get him in the door at events throughout the greater Louisville area. Little did anyone know at the time, but Jim would go on to become one of the greatest managers in wrestling history.

During his managing career, Jim was known best for his time with The Midnight Express. Wielding a tennis racket at all times, Cornette was a natural heel, capable of creating chaos everywhere he went. Jim worked with all the major promotions, as well as many of the top territories. He would also become the face of Smoky Mountain Wrestling, which was a highly competitive company that was in operation during the early-to-mid-90s.

#1. Valet of Champions - Miss Elizabeth

The beautiful Miss Elizabeth in her wedding gown.

Many fans today claim The Attitude Era was the greatest time to be a fan. But there are also a lot who make that same claim about the Golden Era. WWE catapulted into the mainstream, thanks to Superstars like Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, and Macho Man Randy Savage, just to name a few. With that said, Savage was also known for being flanked by one of the most beloved women in professional wrestling history, Miss Elizabeth.

Miss Elizabeth became a fan-favorite during the mid-80s, while she was the valet for Randy Savage. Elizabeth was also the face of The Mega Powers, which was the Red-and-Yellow super-team of Savage and Hogan. Elizabeth went on to valet The Four Horsemen, Lex Luger, and the nWo. Sadly, Miss Elizabeth passed away in 2003, at only 42 years old. Elizabeth left a legacy that helped pave the way for women in professional wrestling.