Triple threat for the top prize, first-time ever match in WWE - 5 Crown Jewel opponents for Goldberg who are better options than Veer Mahaan

Three-time world champion Goldberg is reportedly scheduled to fight at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The Premium Live Event will emanate from MrSool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, November 5.

The spotlight is on Veer Mahaan to potentially be Goldberg's opponent. However, the initial plan could take a backseat as Mahaan has also been recently shifted to NXT. He may need a substantial amount of time to gather momentum and connect with the crowd before his Crown Jewel showdown.

There are other superstars who may fit better in a potential match against The Icon. In this list, we will look at five opponents for Goldberg at Crown Jewels, who may be a better option than Veer Mahaan.

#5. Omos is another choice along with Veer Mahaan

The Nigerian Giant has faded into obscurity since his feud with Bobby Lashley. Much like Veer, he is rarely seen on live television, which has adversely affected his potential to be a monster heel.

Most recently, on Monday Night RAW Omos was seen inside the squared circle in a handicap squash match against developmental talent. This proves the company's lack of plans regarding the superstar. They need a renowned face to significantly boost his stagnant career and Goldberg could fit the part well.

According to reports, Omos is a viable option as an antagonist to Goldberg at Crown Jewel. The 7-foot tall powerhouse will be an incredible match for Goldberg in both size and resilience, and a full-fledged rivalry has the potential of delivering multiple exquisite matches.

#4. Riddle already is on the hit list of the Hall of Famer

WWE has struck gold in creating one of the most personal rivalries in modern-day wrestling. Riddle has found his match in Seth Rollins, who is bent on teaching him a lesson for costing him a Money in the Bank briefcase win.

However, the rivalry is seemingly coming to a conclusion at Extreme Rules. Riddle will finally have his revenge for the losses and injuries inflicted on him. During the onset of Crown Jewel, the time may be ripe to introduce Goldberg as his next rival. WWE can naturally develop a storyline involving both superstars by taking their previous confrontations into consideration.

Riddle had a brief verbal spat with Goldberg backstage during SummerSlam. Both have legit heat between them that stemmed from the legend's annoyance of The Original Bro. A potential match involving them at Crown Jewel will be a cracker as both are top babyfaces known for their resolute spirit and personal differences.

#3. A match with Braun Strowman has a lot of unexplored potential

The showdown at the Show of Shows

Newer fans may not know about the previous clash between the monsters. Goldberg was supposed to fight Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 but the global pandemic spoiled those plans. Braun Strowman acted as a replacement in what turned out to be a quick and boring match.

The Hall of Famer has been vocal about the disappointing match against Strowman.

"It was miserable. It was very – you know, that situation was extremely difficult...I always, when I'm brought back, would like to have had a very meaningful storyline and build-up to every match or potential match that I'm involved in. It's only fair to the fans. It's only fair to my opponent and it's only fair to me."

Goldberg has a fair point. Strowman was pitted against him without rhyme or reason. WWE could rectify its past mistake by developing an elaborate storyline involving both heavyweights on the road to Crown Jewel. The legend losing his last Universal Title to Braun Strowman is reason enough to initiate a rivalry.

The Monster of all Monsters will definitely benefit from an apparent victory as it will boost him to the top. He is currently locked in a mid-card feud against Alpha Academy, something which is widely criticised by fans.

#2. Seth Rollins is a credible opponent for Crown Jewel

Rollins has portrayed numerous iconic heel characters ranging from The Architect of Authority to being a maniacal Visionary. His natural ability as an antagonist will perfectly counteract Goldberg's crowd-favoritism.

(Curb) Stomping his authority on RAW is Seth Rollins' motto. He has taken multiple superstars out of commission with the same and seems unstoppable at the moment. It is only a matter of time before Goldberg arrives to put a stop to his tyrannical rule. WWE Crown Jewel could have a classic heel vs. face battle, one that Seth has even asked for earlier.

Take nothing away from Seth Rollins though. The Beast Slayer has a tendency to push himself to the limits and may retire Da Man for good. Both competitors will be evenly poised for a thriller first-time-ever match, which will mark the dominance of a single icon in WWE.

#1. Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul - Triple threat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ BREAKING

As announced by Triple H, Roman Reigns will defend the title against Logan Paul on November 5th at

#WWE #RomanReigns #LoganPaul

Design credits: designby_bq (Instagram) BREAKINGAs announced by Triple H, Roman Reigns will defend the title against Logan Paul on November 5th at #WWE CrownJewel!Design credits: designby_bq (Instagram) 🚨 BREAKING 🚨As announced by Triple H, Roman Reigns will defend the title against Logan Paul on November 5th at #WWECrownJewel!#WWE #RomanReigns #LoganPaulDesign credits: designby_bq (Instagram) https://t.co/OSucvnq01K

It's surprising that WWE hasn't favored the idea of two contenders for the world titles at Crown Jewel. Goldberg's addition would have embellished the star-studded event.

The last triple threat for the WWE Title in a Premium Live Event occurred at WrestleMania 37. In fact, there have been no multi-man matches for Roman Reigns this whole year, except in a Live Event. This speaks volumes about WWE's disappointing booking for the grand stages. Their preference to push Roman Reigns by pitting one challenger at a time has become monotonous.

The crowd in Saudi Arabia would have loved to witness Goldberg at Crown Jewel. The Icon has even expressed his desire to have a rematch with Roman Reigns. He wants to make up for the loss at the Elimination Chamber event.

From the company's perspective, the chances of the legend defeating The Needle Mover in a potential bout is significantly less. Nevertheless, the Battle of Spears has provided much entertainment in the past and WWE could benefit from the same with the young and energetic Logan Paul thrown into the mix.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who shall be Goldberg's opponents at Crown Jewel 2022? Seth Rollins and Riddle Roman Reigns and Logan Paul 59 votes so far