5 opponents for Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 38 other than The Rock

With reports stating that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock may be primed for WrestleMania 39, WWE needs to come up with a strong opponent for The Tribal Chief at next year's Show of Shows. Several options could step up.

Reigns is likely to hold on to the Universal Championship heading into WrestleMania 38. While a match against The Brahma Bull remains a good idea for 2022, The Head of the Table can face off against some other worthy challengers instead.

These names range across the WWE umbrella from SmackDown and RAW to NXT and even free agency. They are all capable of headlining WrestleMania against Reigns, with some of them already having a built-in story with him.

Here are five possible opponents for the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38, other than The Rock.

#5 WWE SmackDown's Drew McIntyre may dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

The Elitist @TheElitistonYT2 WrestleMania 38 Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre Since WWE are apparently saving Reigns vs Rock for Mania 39 in Hollywood, this match makes too much sense. (📸: @WrestleKrouxx) WrestleMania 38 Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre Since WWE are apparently saving Reigns vs Rock for Mania 39 in Hollywood, this match makes too much sense. (📸: @WrestleKrouxx) https://t.co/x7kwd5p1Ru

Out of the current SmackDown roster, only one superstar can feasibly challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. Drew McIntyre is the sole main event babyface on the Blue brand, which should prompt WWE to create new stars.

Anyway, The Scottish Warrior seems like the perfect man to defeat Reigns and win the Universal Championship. He could do so in April 2022, or potentially at SummerSlam if it is in the United Kingdom.

McIntyre's two WWE Title reigns happened without any fans around, which is a shame. The second one kicked off with a Champion vs. Champion match against The Tribal Chief at Survivor Series 2020, which can form the basis of the feud between the two stars.

The story can be told around Drew McIntyre's inability to defeat Roman Reigns, even as far back as WrestleMania 35. Of course, WWE may very well opt for a superstar not currently on the SmackDown roster. There are several contenders beyond the Blue brand.

