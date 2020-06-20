5 Possible feuds for Dolph Ziggler on WWE RAW

Will the Showoff fight for a major championship on RAW?

Dolph Ziggler is reportedly heading to Monday night RAW as a part of the AJ Styles trade.

Vinay Chhabria

The Showoff is reportedly coming back to WWE RAW

Former two-time World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler is reportedly returning to RAW as a part of the trade for AJ Styles. In case you did not know, a few weeks back, The Phenomenal One left RAW to become a member of the Blue brand. The company is yet to announce which SmackDown Superstar would join RAW to fill up for Styles.

Dolph Ziggler can benefit a lot by moving to the Red brand because he had lost his momentum on Friday nights. After the 2019 Draft, Ziggler engaged in rivalries with Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Heavy Machinery. Ziggler's move to RAW means that the love triangle storyline involving him, Otis, and Mandy Rose ends.

The Showoff can reinvent himself on the Red brand. Given that RAW lacks proper babyfaces, it will be fantastic if Ziggler turns face on RAW. Or else, they can continue him as a heel character and book him in some excellent storylines.

Here are the five possible feuds for the Cleveland-based Superstar.

#5 Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre needs a credible challenger

This storyline can be the best way of launching Dolph Ziggler on RAW. He has a lot of history with the reigning WWE Champion, and the two can reignite their rivalry. Drew McIntyre needs some big wins under his belt to ensure that his WWE title reign is a memorable one. With Jinder Mahal out due to injury, and Bobby Lashley being engrossed in his personal life issues with Lana, the Creative team can book a brief rivalry between Ziggler and McIntyre.

McIntyre has established himself as the top guy on RAW, and having a feud with someone like Ziggler will only benefit his character. This decision would allow the six-time Intercontinental Champion to return to the main event scene after a long time.

The last time Dolph Ziggler battled for the WWE Championship was twelve months back at WWE Stomping Grounds. His rivalry with Kofi Kingston didn't reach the heights it was supposed to. However, Ziggler could make up for that with an entertaining feud against Drew McIntyre.

A solid showing against The Scottish Psychopath would solidify Dolph Ziggler as one of the company's top guys, which could help him in his future feuds.

