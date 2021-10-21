WWE Crown Jewel: 5 possible finishes to Big E vs. Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship match

Big E and Drew McIntyre will clash at Crown Jewel for the WWE Championship.

The match was made in a rush as McIntyre, on the September 27 episode of RAW, challenged for the gold after Big E's successful title defense in a Steel Cage match against Bobby Lashley.

Leading up to the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, McIntyre and E have been squaring off in tag team competition against The Usos and The Dirty Dawgs in a storyline of "will they co-exist as a team."

Despite tensions flaring, they managed to keep it together by overcoming Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on the latest edition of RAW.

Having said this, it remains to be seen whether WWE plans to put the belt on McIntyre at Crown Jewel as he is now a SmackDown Superstar. The blue brand already has the Universal Championship.

In this article, we look at five finishes for the WWE Championship match between Big E and Drew McIntyre.

#5. Drew McIntyre succumbs to the Big Ending

The Big Ending from the second rope on Bobby Lashley helped Big E retain his title in a Steel Cage match a few weeks ago on RAW.

The Powerhouse of Positivity will hope to repeat the same at Crown Jewel. If the champion can nail McIntyre with his finisher, it will surely spell curtains for the challenger.

Big E can then continue his unabated run as WWE Champion on RAW as new challenges await him on the red brand.

