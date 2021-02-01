5 Possible opponents for Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 37

Following his hellacious Last Man Standing Match with Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2021, Roman Reigns is entering WrestleMania season as the Universal Champion. He is still the head of the table and is likely to remain as such until The Show of Shows, at the very least.

And with WWE RAW star Edge winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match, we are yet to find out who might challenge for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. It has to be a high-profile name since Roman Reigns deserves to main event at least one of the nights after the major roll he has been on.

The Tribal Chief's momentum is sky-high right now, following an epic trilogy of stipulation-based Universal title matches against Owens. There are quite a few Superstars currently on SmackDown who could step up to face Reigns, while a couple of part-timers could be waiting in the wings for WrestleMania.

Here are five possible opponents for Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 37.

#5 Seth Rollins could turn babyface after returning at Royal Rumble and challenge Roman Reigns

This is the least likely option on this list since Seth Rollins returned in the Men's Royal Rumble Match as a heel. However, there is nothing a well-told month-long story can't do. With ten weeks between now and WrestleMania, WWE might transition The Messiah into a babyface.

The reason for this is that he has a lot of history with Roman Reigns. The two were part of The Shield, which has broken up and reunited quite a few times over the years. Rollins could turn into an anti-hero for this program with The Tribal Chief, which would produce a match worthy of headlining WrestleMania.

Advertisement

The two of them can have a fantastic match against each other, as evidenced by their classic at Money in the Bank 2016. But this time, Reigns would be the heel and Rollins would be the babyface. It is a dynamic that hasn't been seen before, which makes it extremely exciting.

Again, based on his Royal Rumble performance, Seth Rollins is still very much a heel at this moment. But on SmackDown, things can change in an instant. He did have a good showing in the match and lasted until the final three. That might be worthy of a challenge to Roman Reigns.