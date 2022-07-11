Edge has held many world championships and he's been involved in some of the most memorable moments in the history of professional wrestling. The Hall of Famer retired in 2011 due to an injury but returned to action almost a decade later.

A darker side of The Rated-R Superstar was on display for the first half of 2022. He changed his persona somewhat and also started a new faction along with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, known as Judgment Day.

Unfortunately, when Finn Balor joined the faction, Balor, Priest, and Ripley betrayed their leader. The group assaulted Edge and he hasn't been seen since. While there's speculation that vignettes airing could be hinting at his return, nothing is certain as of now.

If Edge does return to action in the near future, he may be back just in time for SummerSlam. If he does indeed return for The Biggest Party Of The Summer, what could the Hall of Famer do at the event? What direction may his career go in now that he's been banished from his own faction?

Below are 5 potential directions for Edge heading into WWE SummerSlam.

#5 The legend could insert himself into the WWE Universal Championship match

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to take on Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

Nothing is truly guaranteed in World Wrestling Entertainment, and as such, it's not out of the question that there will be last-minute changes to Lesnar and Reigns' match.

Edge could very well get involved in the match. The Rated-R Superstar has held numerous world titles in his career. He's also already experienced a major triple threat bout with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania last year, with Daniel Bryan also featuring in the bout.

While there's no guarantee that Edge will find himself involved in this collision, he's known as The Ultimate Opportunist for a reason.

#4 He could call out Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt as The Fiend

After Bray Wyatt was released from his WWE contract last year, many expected the talented superstar to appear in a rival promotion, but that hasn't happened yet.

After some cryptic messages earlier this year, some believe The Eater Of Worlds may be making a return to WWE. If he does return, he would want to make an immediate splash.

Edge is the perfect person to call out Wyatt. He could challenge the intimidating superstar for a bout at SummerSlam, almost a year to the day that Wyatt was released from his contract. The two superstars colliding at the event almost feels poetic. This could be a great way to reintroduce Wyatt to the company, and indeed a great direction for Edge.

#3 Edge could challenge Theory for his Money in the Bank briefcase

Theory is Mr. Money in the Bank

Theory was added to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match as a surprise entrant. The young star flabbergasted everyone and won the briefcase, which means he now has a guaranteed world championship match.

Edge is no stranger to the Money in the Bank ladder match as won the very first edition back at WrestleMania 21. He cashed in his briefcase on John Cena at New Year's Revolution 2006 to become WWE Champion. He then later defeated Mr. Kennedy for the briefcase the latter had won.

Since The Rated-R Superstar has successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on two occasions, he may want to make it a trifecta. To do this, he'll need to challenge Theory for the briefcase and then win it. He's proven he can do it before, so perhaps he'll do it again in the near future.

#2 He could fight Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam

Edge will surely be out for the Judgment Day's blood after they viciously assaulted him on RAW several weeks ago. While he may want to target the group as a whole, his main target will likely be Finn Balor.

Prior to Balor joining the faction, things were looking quite bright for the trio of Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Edge. The group's message was spreading and the trio showed dominance week in and week out. They even defeated Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The Rated-R Superstar may hold Finn accountable for Rhea and Damian turning on him. Regardless of what actually happened, the WWE Hall of Famer may very well be gunning for The Prince.

#1 Edge could find a partner to battle The Judgment Day

Judgment Day

While there's definitely a chance Edge only wants payback on Finn Balor, there's a more likely route. The Rated-R Superstar probably wants payback on all three stars of Judgment Day.

As talented as Edge is, he can't exactly challenge all three on his own. Rhea is a female superstar and thus he can't really fight her. Priest and Finn collectively will likely prove to be too much for Edge to handle on his own. He will need help.

The WWE Hall of Famer needs to find at least one partner to aid him in his future bouts with the faction. If he wants help dealing with Rhea, an obvious choice is for his wife to help him. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley locking horns would be exciting.

As for male partners, Edge has many potential options. He could link up with Rey Mysterio since the latter is already feuding with the group. The two have history teaming together in the past.

Edge could also unite with a former foe. If AJ Styles wants to take down the villainous faction, who better than Edge to team up with to do it? There's also always the possibility of getting aid from a returning star such as Bray Wyatt.

What will the Rated-R Superstar do going into SummerSlam? For now, fans can't be certain. Regardless, if the mysterious vignettes that have aired are for him, the WWE Universe likely won't have to wait very long to find out.

Speaking of WWE SummerSlam, click here for 5 possible directions for Becky Lynch heading into the event.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far