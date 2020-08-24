5 potential feuds for Keith Lee on WWE RAW

Keith Lee lost the NXT Championship at this past weekend's NXT TakeOver XXX to the powerful Karrion Kross. During SummerSlam, it was announced that Keith Lee would be making his debut on Monday Night RAW.

It will be exciting to see the Superstar make the move from the Black and Gold brand, and the possibilities for what Lee could achieve on RAW will be limitless (pun intended).

Keith Lee has been a fan favourite for some time now, and it was only a matter of time before he got a fresh start on the Red brand. Lee was involved in some huge moments during his stay in NXT, including his feud with Adam Cole, and his great performance at Survivor Series.

Lee was the last man standing from NXT and came very close to winning before his elimination at the hands of SmackDown star Roman Reigns.

As Keith Lee is due to appear on RAW, here are five potential rivalries for the Superstar.

#5 Dolph Ziggler

Could Keith Lee face Dolph Ziggler on RAW?

Dolph Ziggler has been absent from the title scene since being defeated by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. Ziggler is a true heel on RAW, always causing trouble and using underhand tactics to try and score the win.

Advertisement

Keith Lee is a true fan favourite babyface, and pitting him against Ziggler would be a way to establish this character to RAW viewers. Ziggler and Lee are both very skilled in-ring competitors and have the potential to have fantastic ring chemistry. Since the inception of RAW Underground, we have seen Ziggler compete on the platform, showcasing a darker and grittier side to his character.

Ziggler is a WWE Superstar that is immensely talented, just like Keith Lee. After Lee's loss to Karrion Kross, could we see him prove his strength against Ziggler?