5 potential feuds for Sami Zayn if he wins the Intercontinental Title

The sun is certainly shining brightly on WWE Superstar Sami Zayn. The former two-time Intercontinental Champion has an opportunity to soar to his third reign as champion after becoming the #1 contender for Shinsuke Nakamura's IC Title.

The Underdog From The Underground outlasted 11 other superstars in the 12 Days of Christmas - 12-Man Gauntlet Match on the latest edition of SmackDown. Zayn was the last entrant in this match as he defeated Ricochet with a Helluva Kick.

Sami, in a short time, has won his second seasonal match. He previously also triumphed in the Black Friday Battle Royal to become the #1 contender for the Universal Title. Things did not go as planned then as Brock Lesnar destroyed him ahead of his match against champion Roman Reigns.

Zayn will undoubtedly hope for things to be better this time around as he will go head to head against his former partner from 'The Artists Collective,' Shinsuke Nakamura. The bout between these superstars for the IC Title will be one for the ages.

If Zayn successfully dethrones The King of Strong Style as the new IC Champion, there will undoubtedly be a host of new challenges. In this article, we look at five potential feuds for Sami Zayn if he wins the Intercontinental Title:

#5 Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn

In an incredible performance in the 12-Man Gauntlet Match, Ricochet overcame three superstars to become the second last surviving member.

He beat young Humberto and veterans like Sheamus and Jinder Mahal but fell short to Sami Zayn in the final match. Revenge will surely be on the cards for the 'Human Highlight Reel' as he would look to dethrone Sami if he is the next Intercontinental Champion.

If he can beat Zayn, it will also start Ricochet's first reign as IC Champion.

