5 Potential opponents for Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2020

Drew McIntyre needs a high-profile opponent for 'The Biggest Party of The Summer'.

Drew Mcintyre's reign as WWE Champion has been one of the best in recent memory.

Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion

From being dubbed as 'The Chosen One' early on his career to winning his first WWE Championship in 2020, Drew McIntyre's WWE career has had its shares of ups and downs. The Scottish Psychopath has been one of the standout performers in the company since the turn of the year. Whether it is promos or high-profile matches, the WWE Champion has delivered every time he has stepped foot inside the squared circle.

Just a year back, Drew McIntyre's career was stuck in a loop as he was playing second fiddle to Shane McMahon in his feud against Roman Reigns. But the turnaround that he has had over the past year and a half has been quite amazing. The company putting their faith behind the Scot has been fully justified as Drew McIntyre has had one of the best WWE Championship reigns in recent memory. With high-profile wins against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Big Show, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley, McIntyre has solidified his position as the top dog on Monday Nights.

Drew McIntyre is currently scheduled to go up against his former tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler, at Extreme Rules. There is very little in terms of the build-up to this match, but given McIntyre's recent track record and Ziggler's in-ring acumen, we expect these two to put on a belter of a match. McIntyre is heavy-favorite heading into this match.

Here are five potential opponents for Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2020, provided he gets past Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules :

#5 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest draws in the company

Let's start the list with the most obvious choice. Following his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, Brock Lesnar has been completely MIA from WWE programming. As of this writing, there is no clarity on when The Beast Incarnate might return to in-ring action. Since returning to the company in 2012, one of the biggest fan criticisms against Lesnar has been his limited appearances. Lesnar has been off TV for long stretches, even while he was World Champion.

The first meeting between Lesnar and McIntyre was a pretty short affair with the match lasting about five minutes. Given the kind of build-up, one would've expected to see two behemoths to go at it longer than did at WrestleMania 36. The lack of crowd didn't help matters either as the duo hit their big power moves to an eerie silence.

Brock Lesnar is someone who generates unprecedented buzz every time he steps foot inside the squared circle. Whether you love him or hate him, one thing that you can't deny is the fact that The Beast Incarnate is one of the most skilled performers in the business today. His in-ring IQ and selling ability is second to none in the company.

Lesnar is someone who doesn't care about the consequences and will go to any extent to get what he wants. Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre II is something that fans wouldn't mind seeing. Given what we've seen of them together so far, we expect to see fireworks once these two giants butt heads once again.

