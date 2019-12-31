5 potential opponents for Killer Kross if he signs with WWE

Killer Kross

Killer Kross was released from Impact Wrestling earlier this month, finally opening him up to potentially join another wrestling promotion. He could easily stay an independent worker and simply chose his dates to fit his lifestyle.

The problem is that he's too talented of a star to not become a part of a big promotion like AEW, WWE or NJPW. He could also choose Ring of Honor or Major League Wrestling, but neither of those two promotions could offer him the amount of money that AEW or WWE can.

Kross already has a date scheduled with MLW in February for its Fightland show. While he may still appear for that show, he might still sign a deal with a bigger promotion. That potential inking, especially if it's with WWE, will likely force him to cancel that booking. AEW seems to be letting its stars continue outside bookings, like MJF and Jimmy Havoc in MLW and others in promotions overseas.

There is also a likely bidding war taking place between the big guns, AEW and WWE. His services are in high demand and would fit in either promotion. 2020 starts this week, so where will he be calling home in the coming months? If he signs with the WWE, here are five potential opponents for Kross to face.

#5 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman

Strowman is over with the crowd regardless of his spot on the card. He's a dangerous physical threat to any of his opponents, but is a big kid when placed in spots with the likes of the New Day and others.

One thing that has been a consistent fact about Strowman is that he is usually booked as a monster or obstacle for performers to overcome. He's lost to Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and hasn't won a singles title in his WWE tenure. What I'm trying to say is that the Monster Among Men is used to put over other stars who are heading further up the card. A potential feud with Kross would be a physical affair because both men are big and dangerous.

A win in a possible feud with Strowman would also mean that Kross is here for trophies and that he's a big deal. If he won a feud over Dolph Ziggler or Zack Ryder, than it wouldn't mean much. Beating the Monster Among Men, especially in a physical capacity, would sell to casual fans who may not know him that he is a monster of a different kind.

