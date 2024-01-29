5 potential WrestleMania 40 feuds teased at the Royal Rumble

The Road to WrestleMania 40 has officially begun. Last night, Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match and will finally get to finish his story once again. Bayley broke records at the premium live event and won the Women's Rumble match. She will proceed to fulfill her quest of becoming a seven-time Women's Champion.

In addition to the main events for The Showcase of Immortals being certain, there were a few clashes and first-ever face-offs that could lead to mega feuds. Let's take a look at a few potential rivalries that brewed at the event for WrestleMania 40:

#5. Becky Lynch vs. Chelsea Green

Becky Lynch entered the match with one goal on her mind - to win and challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Chelsea Green returned to WWE last year at the same event and broke the record for the shortest elimination time. A year later, Green has the Women's Tag Team Title added to her list of accolades.

In the battle royal, while Becky Lynch was distracted by an attack, Chelsea Green attempted to throw her over the top rope. The Man countered and eliminated Green.

Over the past few months, there were rumors abuzz about WWE higher-ups wanting a transformation in Green's gimmick. She currently portrays a 'Karen gimmick,' which keeps fans engaged with her comical acts.

However, with the company considering a more serious tone for the former champion, a feud with Becky Lynch to get revenge for the Royal Rumble elimination could be a good way to start.

The Man is a multi-time champion and record holder in WWE. A rivalry with someone of Lynch's stature would enhance and divert Chelsea Green into a significant competitor in the division. And having it at WrestleMania 40 would elevate their careers further.

#4. Andrade vs. Santos Escobar in a clash for supremacy at WrestleMania 40

Andrade signed with WWE in 2015 and went on to have an ambitious run till 2021. Current LWO member Zelina Vega worked alongside him then. Nearly three years later, he made his comeback in the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Santos Escobar and Andrade El Idolo are known for their impeccable Lucha wrestling styles. During the Men's Rumble match, Escobar extended the former AEW star a hand to join forces with him, but the latter was dismissive. This broke out into a fight between the two.

Carlito has seemingly taken over to get revenge for Santos Escobar attacking and injuring Rey Mysterio. However, much of his efforts seemed ineffective. Andrade's return could amp up the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma rivalry, even making him the leader while the Hall of Famer is away, or he could bestow the leadership on him. Thus paving the way for a WrestleMania 40-worthy feud.

#3. Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. the 7-foot giant Omos

Bron Breakker entered the classic battle royal at #20. Many suspected that he took over Brock Lesnar's alleged spot in the Royal Rumble match.

The former NXT Champion speared whoever got in his way and quickly eliminated Jimmy Uso and Finn Balor. The next entrant, after Bron Breakker, was the 7-foot giant Omos.

Bron Breakker and Omos had a face-off in the middle of the ring. The giant mocked his height, but Breakker threw vicious punches. Eventually, Bron threw The Nigerian Giant over the top rope, much to his surprise.

With Breakker's speed, agility, and being a powerhouse in the house clashing with Omos towering over him, a feud would be inevitable. It is not uncommon for WWE to book matches with opponents of extremely diversified statistics.

While a WrestleMania match this early in Bron Breakker's career would not be viable, a build-up on the feud enough to get him set on the main roster for good would pave the way for his WWE career.

#2. Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso in a personal rivalry at WrestleMania 40

A confrontation between The Usos was bound to happen ever since they parted ways last year. Jey Uso kicked off the Royal Rumble match at the first entry, only for his brother, Jimmy Uso, to come in at the second spot.

Throughout their WWE career, the twins worked together in the tag team division. Roman Reigns' actions last year created a rift in The Bloodline, resulting in Jey Uso switching brands.

Jey Uso also talked about a dream match against Jimmy Uso at The Showcase of Immortals. Their clash at the Royal Rumble and history with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline would be deemed to be a sturdy foundation to build on their WrestleMania 40 match.

#1. Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair at The Showcase of Immortals

Jade Cargill's WWE in-ring debut was much-awaited. She entered the women's Royal Rumble match at #28 and eliminated Nia Jax, a feat many consider uneasy.

The 31-year-old enamored the wrestling fraternity with her physique and strength. During the bout, she came face to face with Bianca Belair, and the two women had a brief staredown before displaying their resistance. The similarities yet differences in their aura prove that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Belair and Cargill have always had encouraging words about each other. The premium live event was the first time they were across each other in a WWE ring, leaving fans in a frenzy. A rivalry between the two former champions is a dream match in the making, with WrestleMania 40 as the battlefield.

