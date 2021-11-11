5 rare videos of WWE Superstars in their childhood

While the WWE Universe is familiar with how superstars look today, many might not have seen them when they were kids.

In the past few years, some superstars have shared rare videos of their childhood with their fans. A few of these videos aired on WWE's show "My Son/Daughter is a WWE Superstar."

Some wrestlers also posted videos of themselves as kids on their social media accounts. One of these WWE Superstars dressed up as Spice Girls and showcased her singing abilities.

The WWE Universe might have only seen the previously mentioned videos recently. However, many fans might have caught a glimpse of a current WWE Superstar on WCW television 21 years ago, when she made a rare and brief appearance.

Here are five rare videos of WWE Superstars in their childhood.

#5. WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is currently one of the top and most accomplished WWE Superstars on the roster. The Drip God is a four-time World Champion, six-time Tag Team Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, a former United States Champion, and former NXT Champion.

However, before he became a professional wrestler, Rollins had a normal childhood. He grew up in a small town in Buffalo, Iowa, and fell in love with pro wrestling at a very young age. In an episode of "My Son is a WWE Superstar," Rollins' mother revealed that he was an animated individual, and she used to call him The Drama King.

Throughout the episode, Rollins and his mother shared several rare videos from the WWE Superstar's childhood. Some of them date back to 1990. In one of these videos, a young Rollins hits his Hulk Hogan toy with a Crossbody before pinning it for the three counts.

In other videos, a young Rollins played with his and his brother's inflamed toys of WWE legends. He even slept with them.

"I loved WWE since I can remember. One of my favorite things were the wrestling buddies. I had a Hulk Hogan one and my brother had an Ultimate Warrior one," Rollins explained.

Eventually, The Drip God ended up in WWE. He is currently active on Monday Night RAW, where he is now the number one contender for Big E's WWE Championship.

