5 reasons Edge should win the Money in the Bank contract

Edge is one of the greatest of all time. The Rated-R Superstar is a Triple Crown Champion, 11-time World Champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a Hall of Famer.

After being forced into retirement in April 2011, Edge made a triumphant return as the twenty-first entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. The Hall of Famer came back with a simple goal in mind: to end his career on his terms.

The Rated-R Superstar is currently on a hiatus; his part-time role allows him planned breaks. Fans last saw him competing in the main event of WrestleMania 37 against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

Edge will return to television on the July 16th edition of SmackDown, the first night since WrestleMania where a live audience will be present. That show is just a days away from Money in the Bank, which could indicate that the Hall of Famer may be wrestling at the titular event.

Upon return, he would like to continue his World Championship pursuit. Hence, he would want into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. He won it way back in 2005, and here's why he should win it again.

#5 Edge could restore prestige to the Money in the Bank contract

Edge gave the MITB contract the respect it deserves.

Although the Money in the Bank ladder match is highly anticipated, the aftermath has often left fans disappointed. The person who holds the MITB briefcase has to protect the prestige, relevance, and opportunities that come with the briefcase.

There was a time when winning the contract guaranteed the genesis of a future World Champion. Otis won the contract last year, but he became an afterthought as Mr. Money in the Bank. He lost the contract to The Miz. If it were 2011, Otis would've been Universal Champion by now.

Brock Lesnar won in 2019, and he was seen casually dancing around with the briefcase, treating it as a joke. It seemed as though the Beast Incarnate wasn't aware of the privileges that came with the contact.

Add these failures to the four failed cash-ins in the past eight years, most of which were humiliating, and the concept is no longer as special as it once was.

Edge could help solve this problem. As the first Mr. MITB, The Rated-R Superstar respects the responsibilities and privileges of winning the contract. When he held the MITB contract in 2005, he made it special by putting on classic matches and carrying it with pride. He kept himself in the spot-light, and the briefcase became something truly magestical.

