5 reasons why Goldberg challenging for the WWE Championship is a mistake

Well, it happened. Goldberg is back in WWE following his return on RAW.

He confronted Bobby Lashley after his victory over Keith Lee, pretty much confirming his pursuit of the WWE Championship for SummerSlam. The moment got quite the reception, as Goldberg always does, but is it the right decision from WWE?

There is a place for him on the card, as proven by his performance opposite Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble. However, it isn't in the world title picture. The WWE Hall of Famer holds value to this day. His squash of Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam two years ago was a particularly good use of him.

Goldberg should not be anywhere near the WWE or Universal Championship in the summer of 2021. Pitting him against Lashley at SummerSlam is a huge mistake, with a variety of factors surrounding it.

Here are five reasons why Goldberg challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship is a mistake. What did you think about his return on RAW? Let us know in the comments below.

#5 RAW needs top full-time babyfaces in the main event, not Goldberg

One of the possible reasons why Goldberg returned to challenge Bobby Lashley for SummerSlam was the lack of top babyfaces near the top of the card.

The All Mighty had a long program with Drew McIntyre, who is rightfully away from the title picture right now. Him demolishing Kofi Kingston was a great way to get more heat as the fans are back, but Lashley should have bigger challenges than that.

For example, when Keith Lee answered his open challenge on RAW, it felt like the WWE Champion had finally met his match. However, the former NXT Champion was simply the pre-cursor to Goldberg. Bobby Lashley beat him pretty convincingly.

He did it! He really did it! Say hello to Mr. MONEY IN THE BANK!!!

🤑🤑🤑

———#mitb pic.twitter.com/BzhX3T7xJb — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) July 20, 2021

Lee would have been a great choice to challenge for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, having come off an absence of almost six months. An alternative is Big E, who won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He should move over to RAW and enter the world title scene, giving it a dose of freshness in the process.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das