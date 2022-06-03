5 reasons why John Cena should return to WWE

WWE announced June as John Cena month since it marks twenty years since his main roster debut. It was June 25th, 2002, when The Leader of Cenation challenged Kurt Angle and slapped the Olympic Gold Medalist in front of the world.

The celebration will include highlights of his career on WWE Network, Peacock, and social media platforms. While looking back at Cena's wrestling career is fun, looking ahead can be even more exciting. While discussing a return to WWE, Cena noted that a return could happen "soon."

The only issue for the 16-time world champion is that he has become an important player in Hollywood. Cena should return to WWE, despite how difficult it may be to fit it into his busy schedule. Below are five reasons why.

#5. Cena will help increase WWE's business

WWE icon John Cena.

While some only know him as a successful actor today, his success as a WWE Superstar helped catapult John Cena to the heights of his popularity. The Face That Runs The Place also became rather wealthy thanks to his time with the promotion.

The success he's had hasn't been one-sided, though. While WWE gave him an opportunity and presented him as a star, Cena proved to be a once-in-a-lifetime workhorse who dedicated his life to the industry. He has also helped make the company a lot of money through ticket and merch sales. Together, Cena and WWE have done record business.

While WWE is more profitable than ever before today, the company does struggle at times with viewership and attendance numbers. Cena's return would help give the company a boost.

#4. There are fresh feuds and matches for him

John Cena month has begun!

While John Cena has appeared sporadically over the past few years, the 16-time world champion hasn't been a regular member of the roster since 2018. Four years may not seem very long, but WWE has had a lot of changes since then.

Imagine Cena in a match against Gunther. The former passing the torch on to a talent such as Riddle or even Theory could make for compelling television. Bouts with the likes of Ciampa, Damian Priest, and even Omos could be captivating.

Beyond the new stars, there are also talents from the past who have reinvented themselves or grown as competitors. Cody Rhodes today is vastly different from the one that Cena last fought. The same could be said for Bobby Lashley. Even a renewed rivalry with Seth Rollins could be fantastic television. The former WWE Champion has many options as to whom he could wrestle.

#3. There's more for Cena to accomplish

Cena and Roman Reigns

After a 20-year career and 16 world championships, it may seem impossible that there are pro wrestling accomplishments that have eluded John Cena. Alongside those accolades, Cena is also a five-time United States Champion, a four-time tag team champion, and he's won the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder match. Yet, there's still more for him to do.

John Cena has never won the Intercontinental Championship. He's also never held RAW or SmackDown branded tag team titles. Most importantly, he has never been the Universal Champion. While the title is unified at the moment, winning it could be a major goal for The Face That Runs The Place.

#2. Cena needs his 17th world title

Right now, two men share a record for the most world title reigns recognized by WWE— the legendary Ric Flair and John Cena. While the former is about to have his retirement match, there is still time for the latter to break the record.

Ric Flair is an absolute legend, but his reputation has taken a hit over the past few years due to multiple reasons. By comparison, Cena's reputation is much better within the pro wrestling community.

Plus, while Ric Flair had an iconic career, most of it took place outside of WWE. John Cena has ultimately meant more to the promotion. Mr. Hustle Royalty Respect holding the record as a 17-time world champion may be better than the honor being split between the two.

#1. WWE is John Cena's home

The biggest reason for the former champion to return to WWE isn't based on financial metrics or even storytelling possibilities. The truth is, the industry just isn't the same without the 16-time world champion around.

The Face That Runs The Place represented WWE for around a decade-and-a-half. He was the primary focus of the promotion for most of that time. He ate, drank, slept, and breathed professional wrestling. Just two years ago, Cena tweeted this about WWE:

Want to thank @WWEonFOX and more importantly @WWEUniverse for such an emotional experience on #Smackdown. I went to Boston to say ‘goodbye’ but realized that no matter where life takes me, @WWE is always home. Now, onto #WrestleMania!"

WWE is his home and the fans miss having Cena around. While it remains unclear how/if John Cena returns to WWE programming, fans are eagerly awaiting for The Time Is Now to play through the system as the star sprints down the aisle once again.

