5 Reasons why Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will challenge for the Tag Team Titles at WWE Night of Champions

WWE dropped a bombshell on SmackDown when Roman Reigns' match at Night of Champions was confirmed. He will not defend his world title on the 1,000th day of his Universal Championship reign. The Tribal Chief will instead challenge for another set of belts.

Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. But why have things unfolded like this?

Let's look at five reasons The Head of the Table is challenging for the Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions.

#5. WWE put all of Roman Reigns' likely challengers in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament

SmackDown is already lacking in fresh and credible opponents for Roman Reigns. With the likes of AJ Styles and Seth Rollins fighting for the chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship, the pool of potential opponents for The Big Uce got even smaller.

WWE may have seen the issue and ensured Reigns' match at Night of Champions isn't a foregone conclusion. If he had a singles match in Saudi Arabia, nobody would think he'd lose.

Of course, it would need to make sense story-wise, which it has. This might be the better option.

#4. A chance for Roman Reigns to win even more gold at WWE Night of Champions

Ankit



#WWENOC I hope Roman and Solo wins the tag team titles at Night of Champions. All I want to see is Twitter crying 🤣 I hope Roman and Solo wins the tag team titles at Night of Champions. All I want to see is Twitter crying 🤣#WWENOC https://t.co/P9rvl78uOA

Fans are understandably worried that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will come away with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. This would give The Head of the Table four belts, making him even more powerful.

This kind of jeopardy is good unless WWE wants to add more gold to Reigns' collection. After all, the show is called Night of Champions, and it is a special occasion.

Will The Big Uce become a quadruple champion? Let's wait and see.

#3. It has intensified his tension with The Usos

SiriusXM Busted Open



The Usos mood right now: Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be challenging Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Tag Team Titles at Night of ChampionsThe Usos mood right now: Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be challenging Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions 👀The Usos mood right now: https://t.co/McZdH3JZjP

The Usos are central to this storyline, with Roman Reigns annoyed at their failure to defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. With The Tribal Chief taking matters into his own hands, how will Jimmy and Jey respond?

Their potential involvement at Night of Champions could be pivotal, as is their relationship with Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer is clearly Reigns' favorite Fatu now. This Tag Team Title match may be a plot device for WWE to further the tension within The Bloodline.

However, it remains to be seen when The Usos finally snap. A feud between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns has tremendous storytelling potential, with Night of Champions possibly a turning point in the saga.

#2. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are finally allowed to get a win over Roman Reigns

Big win at Night of Champions?

While most of the reasoning surrounds Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have a big part to play. It looked like their feud with The Bloodline ended after Backlash, but they're back in the thick of things.

An advantage of such a match is that Owens and Zayn can finally get one over Reigns. WWE has given them moments of redemption after losing to The Tribal Chief, but this would be a concrete victory.

Roman doesn't need to be pinned, as Solo Sikoa can take the loss, potentially after The Usos come to their senses and help Sami and Kevin retain their Tag Team Titles. However, there's just one thing, why are they even going to Saudi Arabia?!

#1. Possible reason why Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be going to Saudi Arabia

Wrestle Ops



A few days ago, after more than a decade later Saudi Arabia & Syria decided to resume diplomatic working relations in both countries. For those confused about Sami Zayn all of a sudden working Saudi Arabia shows now, a reason that could hint up clearance:A few days ago, after more than a decade later Saudi Arabia & Syria decided to resume diplomatic working relations in both countries.

Since WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia began in 2018, Sami Zayn has not appeared at any premium live event in the Kingdom. This was because he is of Syrian descent, a country whose relations with Saudi had been strained for years.

As a result, Kevin Owens stopped appearing at such shows following the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April 2018. However, the two will be wrestling at Night of Champions, much to the shock of fans everywhere.

Zayn is likely allowed to travel because Saudi Arabia has recently resumed diplomatic working relations with Syria. As a result, he and Owens are set to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.

