WWE Money in the Bank 2020: 5 Reasons why Andrade should replace Apollo Crews in the ladder match

It's time for El Idolo to take the next step in his WWE career

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda)

Apollo Crews has without a shadow of a doubt been one of the MVPs of Monday Night RAW since he moved over to the red brand following WrestleMania. The generally underutilized star immediately shone in a 30-minute masterpiece of a match with Aleister Black and has been heavily featured in the weeks that followed.

To his credit, Apollo has delivered great matches and introduced just enough arrogance into his character to make you believe he's finally ready to take that next step in his career. Alas, he suffered a knee "injury" last night on RAW against Andrade which not only cost him the United States Championship matchup, but also his spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

It's another blow to Apollo Crews' career, or at least it seems to be that way on paper. I think with the proper booking this could be a beneficial move for the former front man of Titus Worldwide. It all starts with WWE choosing the right replacement for him at MITB. That man is the current United States Champion, Andrade.

To be honest, not only should Andrade take Apollo's place but he should be the one to 'climb the corporate ladder' and win the Money in the Bank briefcase. Allow me to explain.

#1 The Men's MITB match needs more potential winners

Four of the original MITB contenders

Andrade just adds more credibility to the Money in the Bank ladder match right now. This is not a dig at Apollo at all by the way. Sesugh Uhaa, the man, has long been ready and deserving of a push. However, the character of Apollo Crews just isn't there yet.

It's not his fault, but Apollo's bookings over the last 4 years have done absolutely nothing to build up enough credibility to make him a realistic option to win the Money in the Bank contract.

Others in the match have the credibility to be winners, but their likelihood of actually doing it are low. Are we supposed to believe the company is going to give Rey Mysterio, who's been teasing retirement for over a year now, the briefcase? Daniel Bryan may also be at the back end of his career. He's working under a limited dates contract now and his primary focus these days is helping other talents (Drew Gulak, Bray Wyatt, and Sami Zayn) get over.

WWE management loves Baron Corbin, but his failed run with the briefcase is still way too fresh to get give him another go. That leaves Aleister Black as the slam dunk winner. Andrade's addition makes the match a lot more interesting and a bit more unpredictable. Just like Black, El Idolo is poised to make the move up to the main event scene. A move you just can't make with Apollo at this time.